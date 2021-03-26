Everton set to snub Joshua King deal this summer

Everton are set to release forward Joshua King at the end of the season, according to a report from Football Insider.

The Norwegian joined Everton on a short-term deal from Bournemouth in the January transfer window, with the potential to earn himself a long-term deal if he can impress by the summer.





However, King has struggled to make any form of an impact since signing with the Toffees.

The forward has featured in just eight games so far, racking up just 117 minutes of action and failing to challenge Dominic Calvert-Lewin for a starting spot in attack.

Carlo Ancelotti recently commented on King’s lack of chances, claiming before the 2-1 defeat to Burnley that the player is ‘ready to start’.

Ancelotti on whether Josh King can play alongside Richarlison and Calvert-Lewin. "Yes, it can be an option. Josh is ready to start, the shape would be 4-3-3, I think. I think, Josh in a 4-4-2 can play as a winger as well. On the right and left, no problem."#EFC — Ben Dinnery (@BenDinnery) March 12, 2021

However, King found himself on the bench again, before being introduced for the final 24 minutes.

According to the Football Insider report, Carlo Ancelotti has decided against offering King a long-term deal at Everton, due to not being impressed with the player.

As a result, Everton will now pursue other options.

They also reveal that Everton paid Bournemouth £2 million to sign King in January, and would be required to pay a ‘further top-up fee’ should the club sign him permanently this summer.

However, Everton’s solution to their attacking depth problem could actually come in the form of Moise Kean.

The Italian joined Everton at the beginning of last season but failed to make an impact, scoring just two goals in 29 appearances during the 2019/20 season.

Kean then joined Paris Saint-Germain at the start of this season, turning a few heads with his performances.

The 21-year-old has scored 15 goals in 29 appearances for the Parisian side, including three in the Champions League.

As a result, Everton must now decide whether they want to cash in on Kean while his stock is high, or whether they give him another chance in the Premier League.

