Xavier Worthy Shines In NFL Debut As The Chiefs Edge Past The Ravens On Opening Night

Olly Taliku
Sports Editor
Xavier Worthy couldn’t have impressed any more on his NFL debut, with the Chiefs’ first round pick leading his new side to a week 1 win over the Ravens. 

Xavier Worthy Shines In NFL Debut

The Chiefs seem to have lucked out in the draft yet again, with first-round pick Xavier Worthy impressing in Kansas City’s seven point win over the Ravens on Thursday night.

Baltimore kicked off the NFL season with a touchdown on their opening drive, as Lamar Jackson tore open the Chiefs defence before Derrick Henry forced his way into the end zone for his first Ravens touchdown.

The visitors weren’t ahead for long though, as the Chiefs matched their opponents quick start with a touchdown on their opening drive too.

It was then that Worthy announced himself on the big stage and after Patrick Mahomes flipped a hand off to the rookie, it was clear to see why there is so much hype around the wide receiver.

Worthy recorded the fastest ever 40-yard dash time earlier this summer and it clearly wasn’t a fluke, with the 21-year-old taking off from the 20-yard line and blitzing his way into the end zone.

After a quick start to the game with two touchdowns in the first two drives, the match slowed as defences got on top and at half time the Chiefs were just three points ahead.

The Chiefs kicked off the second half with another touchdown on their first drive, as Isiah Pacheco picked up where he left off from last season and bundled his way to six points.

Baltimore didn’t take long to respond through Isaiah Likely, who scored a 49-yard touchdown on his way to racking up 111 yards in what was an impressive start to the season.

With the Chiefs ahead by just three with ten minutes to play, Xavier Worthy showed just how good he really can be. Mahomes found the rookie in acres of space on the flank and Worthy waltzed into the end zone for his second touchdown to give the Chiefs a ten point advantage.

The drama wasn’t over just yet though, as the Ravens had an opportunity in the final play of the match to send the game to overtime, but Likely’s toe was just out of bounds.

Baltimore celebrated as if they’d just tied the game but much to Mahomes and co’s relief, the Ravens tight end had just slipped out of play with his toe hanging out of bounds.

The Chiefs will be glad to get a week 1 win over the line but things don’t get much easier for the champions, who face the Cincinnati Bengals in week 2. The Ravens have a slightly easier matchup against the Raiders.

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
