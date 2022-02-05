Wolfsburg will be looking to get back to winning ways when they take on Greuther Fuerth in the Bundesliga this weekend.
Wolfsburg vs Greuther Fuerth live stream
Wolfsburg vs Greuther Fuerth Preview
The home side are coming into this game on the back of seven defeats in their last eight league matches and they have failed to score in six of their last seven matches in the Bundesliga.
Despite having an impressive head to head record against Greuther Fuerth, this will be a tough outing for the home side and they will have to improve immensely in order to grind out all three points.
Meanwhile, the visitors have just two wins from 20 league matches so far but they have lost just once in their last six league outings.
They will fancy their chances of pulling off an upset against a struggling Wolfsburg side this weekend.
When does Wolfsburg vs Greuther Fuerth kick-off?
The Bundesliga clash between Wolfsburg vs Greuther Fuerth kicks off at 16:30 pm BST, on the 6th of February, at Volkswagen Arena.
Wolfsburg vs Greuther Fuerth Team News
Wolfsburg team news
Wolfsburg will be without the services of Paulo Otavio and William due to injuries.
Greuther Fuerth team news
Meanwhile, the visitors will be without Jessic Ngankam, Robin Kehr and Marius Funk due to injuries.
Greuther Fuerth predicted line-up vs Wolfsburg: Linde; Meyerhofer, Griesbeck, Viergever, Itter; Seguin, Christiansen, Tillman; Dudziak; Hrgota, Leweling