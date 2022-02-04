Borussia Monchengladbach will be looking to extend their fine run of form over Arminia Bielefeld with a win in the Bundesliga this Saturday.

Arminia Bielefeld vs Borussia Monchengladbach live stream

Arminia Bielefeld vs Borussia Monchengladbach Preview

The visitors are in disastrous form coming into this game and they have picked up just one win from their last six league matches. Gladbach have lost four of the last six matches in the Bundesliga and they cannot afford to keep dropping points if they want to secure European football for next season. The home side are currently 14th in the league table but they have shown impressive form in their last few outings. They are coming into this game on the back of three wins and two draws from their last five league matches. Check out the best Arminia Bielefeld vs Borussia Monchengladbach betting offers

Check out our Arminia Bielefeld vs Borussia Monchengladbach prediction

When does Arminia Bielefeld vs Borussia Monchengladbach kick-off?

The Bundesliga clash between Arminia Bielefeld vs Borussia Monchengladbach kicks off at 14:30 pm BST, on the 5th of February, at Bielefelder Alm.

Arminia Bielefeld vs Borussia Monchengladbach Team News

Arminia Bielefeld hteam news

The home side could be without Robin Hack because of illness.

Arminia Bielefeld predicted line-up vs Borussia Monchengladbach: Ortega; Brunner, Pieper, Nilsson, Bello; Schopf, Vasiliadis, Okugawa; Wimmer, Serra, Kruger

Borussia Monchengladbach team news

Meanwhile, the visitors will be without Lars Stindl because of an injury.

Borussia Monchengladbach predicted line-up vs Arminia Bielefeld: Sommer; Ginter, Friedrich, Elvedi; Lainer, Kramer, Kone, Bensebaini; Hofmann, Neuhaus; Embolo