Wolfsburg will be looking to get their season back on track with a win over Greuther Fuerth in the Bundesliga on Sunday evening.
Match Info Date: 6th February 2022
Kick-off: 16:30 pm BST, Volkswagen Arena.
Wolfsburg vs Greuther Fuerth Prediction
The home side have lost five of their last six league matches and they will be desperate to bounce back strongly. They are currently 15th in the league table and the home fans will demand a strong reaction from the players.
Wolfsburg are unbeaten in their last six meetings against greuther food and it remains to be seen whether they can step up and get the job done here.
Meanwhile, Greuther Fuerth are coming into this game on the back of three draws and two wins from their last six league matches.
They are currently 18th in the league table but they have made themselves difficult to beat in recent weeks.
Wolfsburg vs Greuther Fuerth Prediction: Wolfsburg 2-1 Greuther Fuerth @ 43/5 with Bet365.
Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.
- Check out the best Wolfsburg vs Greuther Fuerth betting offers
- Find out where to watch Wolfsburg vs Greuther Fuerth live stream
Wolfsburg vs Greuther Fuerth Betting Tips
The visitors have conceded at least twice in their last ten away matches in the Bundesliga. Bet on over 2.5 goals here.
The away side are unbeaten in five of their last six league matches. Bet on the away side to pick up all three points here.
Wolfsburg have picked up four wins and two draws in their last six meetings against Sunday’s opposition. Bet on the home side to pick up all three points here.
Wolfsburg vs Greuther Fuerth betting tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 15/16.
Wolfsburg vs Greuther Fuerth Odds
Here are the latest betting odds for Wolfsburg vs Greuther Fuerth from Bet365:
Match-winner:
Wolfsburg: 4/7 with Bet365
Draw: 3/1 with Bet365
Greuther Fuerth: 5/1 with Bet365
Total Goals:
Over 2.5: 15/16 with Bet365
Under: 22/23 with Bet365
- Check out the best FA Cup free bet offers.
Wolfsburg vs Greuther Fuerth Free Bet
Bet365 are offering new customers £50 in Bet Credits when you sign up and bet £10 on their sportsbook.
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. This incredible offer is simple to claim and also allows you to watch selected FA Cup matches throughout the rest of the competition. How to claim the Betfred sign-up offer:
- Click here to go to the Bet365 offer
- Sign up through the link by entering your details, including name, age and date of birth
- Deposit between £10 on the Bet365 sportsbook at the required odds
- Once your bet settles, you will be able to use your £50 in Bet Credits