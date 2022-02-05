Wolfsburg will be looking to get their season back on track with a win over Greuther Fuerth in the Bundesliga on Sunday evening.

Match Info Date: 6th February 2022

Kick-off: 16:30 pm BST, Volkswagen Arena.

Wolfsburg vs Greuther Fuerth Prediction

The home side have lost five of their last six league matches and they will be desperate to bounce back strongly. They are currently 15th in the league table and the home fans will demand a strong reaction from the players.

Wolfsburg are unbeaten in their last six meetings against greuther food and it remains to be seen whether they can step up and get the job done here.

Meanwhile, Greuther Fuerth are coming into this game on the back of three draws and two wins from their last six league matches.

They are currently 18th in the league table but they have made themselves difficult to beat in recent weeks.

Wolfsburg vs Greuther Fuerth Prediction: Wolfsburg 2-1 Greuther Fuerth @ 43/5 with Bet365.

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Wolfsburg vs Greuther Fuerth Betting Tips

The visitors have conceded at least twice in their last ten away matches in the Bundesliga. Bet on over 2.5 goals here.

The away side are unbeaten in five of their last six league matches. Bet on the away side to pick up all three points here.

Wolfsburg have picked up four wins and two draws in their last six meetings against Sunday’s opposition. Bet on the home side to pick up all three points here.

Wolfsburg vs Greuther Fuerth betting tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 15/16.

Wolfsburg vs Greuther Fuerth Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Wolfsburg vs Greuther Fuerth from Bet365:

Match-winner:

Wolfsburg: 4/7 with Bet365

Draw: 3/1 with Bet365

Greuther Fuerth: 5/1 with Bet365

Total Goals:

Over 2.5: 15/16 with Bet365

Under: 22/23 with Bet365

Wolfsburg vs Greuther Fuerth Free Bet

Bet365 are offering new customers £50 in Bet Credits when you sign up and bet £10 on their sportsbook.



