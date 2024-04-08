NBA

Will Brandon Ingram return before the end of the regular season for the Pelicans?

Zach Wolpin
The 2023-24 regular season is quickly ending. However, teams are still fighting for seeding in their respective conferences. That is true for the New Orleans Pelicans who are 46-32. They have an identical record with Phoenix and have four games left in the regular season. Winning down the stretch could keep the Pelicans out of the dreaded play-in tournament. 

For their last nine games, New Orleans has been without SF Brandon Ingram. The one-time all-star is recovering from a bone bruise in his left knee. Ingram has ramped up his progression to get back on the court. Still, the 26-year-old has no timetable for when he might return. Not what Pelicans fans want to hear. They’ll stay hopeful that Ingram will be ready for the playoffs.

Brandon Ingram has already been ruled out on Tuesday in what will be his 10th straight game missed


Since joining the Pelicans in 2019-20, Brandon Ingram hasn’t played in 65 regular season games. His highest total is his 2023-24 campaign with 63 total games. Ingram’s next closest was 62 games in 2019-20. The veteran SF had stayed relatively healthy this season until his knee injury at the end of March. He’s reportedly ramped up his activity but there is no timetable for when he will return. That is concerning for the Pelicans with just four games left in the regular season.

Additionally, Ingram has progressed to on-court workouts as well as taking contact in practice settings. Regardless, he is still out indefinitely for the team. In 63 games this season, Ingram is averaging (20.9) points, (5.1) rebounds, and (5.8) assists per game. Brandon Ingram has missed the last nine games for New Orleans. They’ve gone 4-5. The Pelicans are still very much fighting for seeding in the Western Conference. If they continue to lose, the team might have to compete in the play-in tournament for a playoff spot.


New Orleans got an important win last night vs. the Suns to even give themselves a chance at avoiding the play-in tournament. The Pelicans have four games left this season and three of them will not be easy. They still have to play the Kings, Warriors, and Lakers. On top of that, the team is waiting patiently for the return of Brandon Ingram. For now, they’ll continue to get it done with the players they have available and hope Ingram’s return is on the horizon.

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily.
