Pelicans’ Brandon Ingram could miss time after suffering a knee injury vs. the Orlando Magic

Zach Wolpin
At 42-27, the Pelicans are fourth in the Western Conference with 13 games left in the regular season. On Thursday, New Orleans lost 121-106 to the Magic on the road. During that game, all-star SF Brandon Ingram bumped into Orlando’s Jalen Suggs. Ingram’s knee bent awkwardly when falling to the ground and the 26-year-old was grimacing in pain. 

Ingram had to be helped off the court early in the third quarter and did not return. He was unable to put any weight on his knee. Losing a 20+ point per game scorer this late in the season would be brutal. The veteran SF will have an MRI done to further evaluate his knee. New Orleans hopes that Ingram will not be done for the rest of the season.

Brandon Ingram’s knee bent awkwardly in a loss to the Magic on Thursday


Since the all-star break, the Pelicans have been thriving as a team. They have won 16 of their last 22 games. Additionally, they are only 1.5 games behind the Clippers in fourth. In his previous two seasons with the Pelicans, Brandon Ingram failed to reach 60 games played. He made 55 starts in 2021-22 and 45 in 2022-34. Before last night, Ingram had been healthy for New Orleans this season. Ingram has only missed six games this season.

However, that number could rise after his knee bent awkwardly vs. the Magic. In 63 games this season, Ingram is averaging (20.9) points, (5.1) rebounds, and (5.8) assists per game. Losing Brandon Ingram for an extended time this late in the season would be hard to overcome for the Pelicans. They’re a tough team in the West but they need a fully healthy roster to compete. The 26-year-old was on track to play 70+  games this season for the first time since his rookie year. That looks unlikely after a knee injury on Thursday vs. Orlando. Just brutal for the Pelicans.


Brandon Ingram is a player the Pelicans love turning to late in the game to get them a clutch basket. The one-time all-star could miss time with a knee injury. Who would the Pelicans turn to in that situation?  C.J. McCollum would be the likely candidate as he’s hit several big shots throughout his career. For now, the Pelicans will wait to see just how much time Ingram will miss after a knee injury on Thursday.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
Zach Wolpin

