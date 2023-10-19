On the surface, it would appear that Islam Makhachev is the slight favorite to defeat Alexander Volkanovski once again this weekend for the UFC Lightweight Title at UFC 294. The Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE takes centre stage as two of the best pound-for-pounds UFC fighters thrown down in the octagon on Saturday night.

Who Will Win The Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski 2 Fight?

Islam Makhachev Fighter Profile Rank: UFC Lightweight Champion

Age: 31

Country: Russia

Height: 5’10” (178 cm)

Reach: 70” (178 cm)

Stance: Southpaw

Overall Record: 24-1

Fights Won by KO/TKO: 4

Fights Won by Submission: 11

Fights Won by Decision: 9 Alexander Volkanovski Fighter Profile Rank: UFC Featherweight Champion

Age: 35

Country: Australia

Height: 5’6″ (168 cm)

Reach: 71” (180 cm)

Stance: Orthodox

Overall Record: 26-2

Fights Won by KO/TKO: 13

Fights Won by Submission: 3

Fights Won by Decision: 10

For what it’s worth, here at SportsLens we are favoring Islam Makhachev to win this fight against Alexander Volkanovski and claim yet another victory over the long-reigning UFC 145-pound king. Not only that, but Makhachev would then win an incredible 14th UFC fight and third consecutive UFC title fight at lightweight.

Best UFC 294 Free Bets & Betting Offers

What The Bookmakers Are Saying

According to the latest odds courtesy of BetOnline, Islam Makhachev is the relatively strong favorite ahead of Saturday night at odds of -250. ‘The Great’ is the +200 betting underdog with the best US sportsbooks to upset the Dagestani fighter and win the UFC Lightweight Title at the second time of asking.

Although it is unclear how this fight may unfold, it is apparent that price-setters think Makhachev will be too strong and defeat ‘Volk’ for a second time in this 155-pound title fight. Time will tell what happens on fight night, with Islam Makhachev looking to further solidify himself as one of the greatest lightweights of all time.

Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski: Records Compared

Islam Makhachev is without a shadow of a doubt one of the most entertaining and successful fighters in recent years in the UFC. Having fought in 14 successive UFC fights, the Russian MMA star has beaten the likes of Alexander Volkanovski, Charles Oliveira, Dan Hooker, Bobby Green and Arman Tsarukyan to name but a few.



The Dagestani fighter boasts an impressive 24-1 record in MMA, with his only loss coming to Adriano Martins in the UFC several years ago. He is widely regarded as one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world right now, and looks to further solidify himself as the best 155-pound fighter in the world.

Adesanya has won 15 of his 24 victories by stoppage too. This includes 11 submission victories and four KO/TKO wins, with the other nine wins on his resumé coming via decision. Makhachev really is an MMA phenomenon, as well as being the fighting pride of Dagestan now that Khabib Nurmagomedov has retired.

Alexander Volkanovski in his own right is too one of the best fighters on the UFC roster. He is of course the long-reigning UFC featherweight king, having won six consecutive title fights at 145-pounds. He has beaten some stellar names over the years, including the likes of Max Holloway three times, Jose Aldo, Brian Ortega and Yair Rodriguez to name but a few.

The Australian MMA phenom boasts a record of 26-2, with his only defeat in the UFC coming to Makhachev in their first fight back in February earlier in 2023. Can ‘The Great’ add Islam Makhachev to the list of victims he has beaten and claim the biggest win of his MMA career? Only time will tell!

As of today for the main event at UFC 294, Islam Makhachev is the -250 betting favorite to defend his UFC Lightweight Title with the best live betting sites. The challenger, Alexander Volkanovski, goes into this rematch as the +200 underdog with the best offshore sportsbooks to become a two-division simultaneous UFC champion.

With just days until fight night, UFC fans can watch the Makhachev vs Volkanovski 2 fight live on ESPN+ PPV. This is without a doubt one of the biggest fights of the year so far. US fight fans will be hoping this fight lives up to all expectation.

Only time will tell what happens in the main event at UFC 294! What a fight we have in prospect – fingers crossed it lives up to the hype!

Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski 2 – UFC 294 Fight Info

🥊 UFC Fight: Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski 2

Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski 2 📊 Records: Islam Makhachev (24-1, 4 KO’s) | Alexander Volkanovski (26-2, 13 KO’s)

Islam Makhachev (24-1, 4 KO’s) | Alexander Volkanovski (26-2, 13 KO’s) 📅 Date: Saturday, October 19, 2023

Saturday, October 19, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 5:00PM EST

Approx. 5:00PM EST 🏆 Title: UFC Lightweight Title

UFC Lightweight Title 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+ PPV

🏟 Venue: Etihad Arena | Abu Dhabi, UAE

Etihad Arena | Abu Dhabi, UAE 🎲 Fight Odds: Makhachev -250 | Volkanovski +200

