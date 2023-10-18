UFC

Alexander Volkanovski Net Worth: Featherweight Champion Boasts $3.5m Net Worth

Louis Fargher
Alexander Volkanovski will face Islam Makhachev for the Lightweight Title this weekend on just two weeks notice. Here at SportsLens, we have decided to take an in-depth look at the career of the UFC Featherweight Champion. This includes his net worth, career earnings and endorsements.

Alexander Volkanovski Net Worth Estimated At $3.5 Million

The Australian has taken the chance to redeem his defeat to Islam Makhachev, as the Featherweight Champion steps in for the injured Charles Oliveira on just two-weeks notice.

Going into the bout, Volkanovski is a +235 underdog according to best offshore gambling sites given his controversial defeat to the Russian Lightweight Champion in their previous encounter.

Here at SportsLens we have decided to take an in-depth look at Alexander Volkanvoski’s net worth, career earnings and sponsorship deals. The Featherweight Champion’s net worth is estimated to be in the region of $3.5 million.

The 35-year-old is worth a staggering amount and has earned some highly lucrative purses throughout his UFC career. The MMA star boasts an impressive record of 26-2-0, with his last six FW bouts being title fights (5 defenses).

His only loss in the UFC came during his Lightweight debut, losing a close decision to Makhachev, with many believing the Australian won.

Sportskeeda now estimates his net worth to be at least $3.5 million, based on his lifetime earnings. He has established himself as one of the greats in the company and is now the undisputed G.O.A.T in the FW division.

Since winning on his UFC debut back in November 2016, Alexander ‘The Great’ has earned millions of dollars, which we will go into detail with later.

The 35-year-old’s net worth has seen a huge increase from ventures outside of the UFC cage, as his other main earners outside of MMA are through a variety of endorsements.

Alexander Volkanovski net worth figure per Sportskeeda.com

RELATED: Charles Oliveira ruled out of UFC 294 main event as Volkanovski steps in to fight Makhachev

Alexander Volkanovski UFC Earnings (Last 10):

Fight Fight Purse
Volkanovski vs Rodriguez – UFC 290 $1.5 million
Makhachev vs Volkanovski – UFC 284 $1,011,000
Volkanovski vs Holloway – UFC 276 $1,262,000
Volkanovski vs Chan Sung Jung – UFC 273 $1,712,000
Volkanovski vs Ortega – UFC 266 $792,000
Volkanovski vs Holloway – UFC 251 $1,173,333
Holloway vs Volkanovski – UFC 245 $280,000
Aldo vs Volkanovski – UFC 237 $140,000
Mendes vs Volkanovski – UFC 232 $180,000
Volkanovski vs Elkins – UFC Fight Night $119,000

All career earnings info per MMASalaries

RELATED: Conor McGregor's Next Opponent Betting Odds: Chandler Fight Increasingly Likely After McGregor Reenters USADA Testing Pool

Alexander Volkanovski Endorsement & Sponsorship Deals

Alexander ‘The Great’ has amassed huge amounts of money during his career, which has been boosted to an estimated $8m through endorsements.

The reigning UFC Featherweight Champion is a partner with a list of different companies, like CMBT, Engage, Blessed CBD and BaiMed, who are just a couple of his current partnerships.

It is unknown exactly how much these endorsement deals are worth, however, the 35-year-old’s ability in the octagon would justify a large sum of money.

Additionally, the Australian is now an affiliate athlete with the up and coming hydration beverage, PRIME, by internet superstars, Logan Paul and KSI.

Israel Adesanya is also signed to the rising company and other athletes including, Manchester City soccer player Erling Haaland, Boxing champion Terence Crawford and women’s soccer star, Alisha Lehmann are also signed.

These endorsements, sponsorship’s and additional financial avenues have added a huge boost to Alexander Volkanovski’s net worth.

Louis Fargher is a sports betting writer, specialising in football news and statistics. He has a degree in Football Journalism and has published online articles for the Burton Albion website and produced match-day content for Chesterfield Academy. He has also gained experience through attending press-boxes in Premier League and EFL stadiums.
Arrow to top