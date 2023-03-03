As the MMA world prepares for 2023’s most anticipated clash so far, we are putting the bout under the microscope by weighing up who the favorite is to win the Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane fight. We also take a look at the best US sportsbooks latest estimations for the UFC Heavyweight Title fight at UFC 285.

Who Is Favorite To Win The Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane Fight?

With UFC 285 just days away, fans from all over the world are getting super excited for this compelling heavyweight dust-up. Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane headlines UFC 285 at the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday night. The main fight for the UFC Heavyweight Title is off course the star attraction, with some world title action in the women’s flyweight division also on the undercard.

The belt at heavyweight in the UFC organisation is currently vacant after Francis Ngannou relinquished it to explore other options in combat sport, such as boxing. This means that ‘Bones’ and ‘Bon Gamin’ will battle it out to become the 20th official UFC Heavyweight Champion this weekend.

In the lead up to the fight, Jon Jones is currently the favorite to reign supreme with the best offshore betting sites at odds of -160. However, a lot of people are backing Ciryl Gane to win the fight as the underdog. He is currently priced around +140 with the best offshore gambling sites to pull off the upset.

Here is the list of prices for this huge fight in the main event at UFC 285 with BetOnline. Also be sure to take a look and claim the best sportsbook free bets from our various partners.

Jon Jones to Win @ -160

Jon Jones to Win by KO/TKO/Submission @ +220

Jon Jones to Win by Decision @ +188

Ciryl Gane to Win @ +140

Ciryl Gane to Win by KO/TKO/Submission @ +350

Ciryl Gane to Win by Decision @ +333

Draw @ +8000

Note: Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

As you can see with the prices above, Jon Jones is the sportsbooks favorite to become UFC Heavyweight Champion. Ciryl Gane is the slight betting underdog here, which is no shock given the fact that Jones is one of the great MMA fighters of all time.

Jones to win by decision is the most likely outcome (+188) with him winning the fight by knockout or submission (+220) the next likely outcome. For Gane to win, the price-setters feel he is more likely to win the fight via decision than by any form of stoppage within five rounds.

Overall, judging by these odds, there is a 61.5% chance that Jon Jones reigns supreme and becomes a two-weight UFC champion by beating Ciryl Gane to become the World Heavyweight Champion.

With just days until fight night, UFC fans can watch the Jones vs Gane fight live on ESPN+ PPV. This is without a doubt the biggest fight of the year so far. US fight fans will be hoping this fight lives up to all expectation. Will Jon Jones make a successful return and become a two-weight UFC champion, or will the Frenchman upset the odds and win the UFC Heavyweight Title at his second attempt?

Only time will tell what happens in the main event at UFC 285! What a fight we have in prospect – fingers crossed it lives up to the hype! UFC Heavyweight Title on the line in one of the best fights in recent UFC memory!

Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane – UFC 285 Fight Info

🥊 UFC Match: Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane

Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane 📊 Records: Jon Jones (26-1, 10 KO’s) | Ciryl Gane (11-1, 5 KO’s)

Jon Jones (26-1, 10 KO’s) | Ciryl Gane (11-1, 5 KO’s) 📅 Date: March 4, 2023

March 4, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10.30PM EST

Approx. 10.30PM EST 🏆 Title: UFC Heavyweight Title

UFC Heavyweight Title 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+ PPV

🏟 Venue: T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada 🎲 Fight Odds: Jones -160 | Gane +140

