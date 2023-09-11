After becoming UFC Middleweight Champion at UFC 293 having comprehensively beaten the great Israel Adesanya, MMA fans want to know a bit more about ‘Tarzan’ and his personal life. For example, who is Sean Strickland’s girlfriend? Here is everything you need to know about the 32-year-old’s love life.

Who Is Sean Strickland’s Girlfriend?

Sean Strickland pulled off one of the biggest upsets in UFC history at UFC 293 in Sydney, Australia on September 9 by defeating the great Israel Adesanya in their bout for the UFC Middleweight Title. Strickland became champion at the first time of asking, and is now officially the best fighter in the 185-pound division.

Although fans cannot wait to see Sean Strickland back in action already in 2024, they are also curious as to whether he is dating and has a girlfriend or not. Well, here at SportsLens we can reveal that Sean Strickland is indeed in a loving relationship.

The woman he is in a relationship with is currently unknown, but Strickland regularly mentions his girlfriend in interviews and is clearly in a happy relationship outside of his career in MMA.

It is evident that the California man is head-over-heels in love with his girlfriend, whom remains unknown to the public. You cannot blame ‘Tarzan’ for wanting to keep his personal life away from the limelight and behind closed doors.

His MMA career is very much in the spotlight, so keeping your love life private is understandable when you are a public figure and recognisable face in MMA circles.

Strickland took to Instagram back in October 2022 sharing a photograph of him and his Caucasian girlfriend on a romantic boat trip. It was a lovely picture of the two cruising through the sunshine together.

In a recent pre-fight interview ahead of his battle with Israel Adesanya at UFC 293, Sean Strickland admitted that he is a better man now he has a girlfriend and that he is deeply in love:

“I have a girlfriend who I love very much. I said it. She makes me a better man, you guys… I was just telling her this the other day, I tell my girl, I’m like, babe every time I think about breaking up with you and I think about all the p***y I can get, I think about who I was before I met you.

“As much as I like being single and getting all [redacted] with you guys, my girl she makes me a truly better man and baby, I thank you for that.”

Life couldn’t be much better right now for Sean Strickland. Not only is he the UFC Middleweight Champion, but he is in a loving relationship with his girlfriend outside of the octagon too. If you are interested in who Strickland’s former opponent, Israel Adesanya is dating, then check out our article on who Israel Adesanya’s girlfriend is.

