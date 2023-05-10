Ahead of his fight this weekend against KSI, boxing fans want to know a little bit more about the personal life of Joe Fournier. Here is everything you need to know about the business tycoon’s personal life, including whether he has a girlfriend and his dating history.

Who Is Joe Fournier’s Girlfriend?

Joe Fournier is an English businessman/boxer who has earned millions of dollars through his various entrepreneurial interests and business deals. He has also had a short boxing career, boasting nine wins with all of his victories coming by way of knockout.

The 40-year-old is back in action this weekend, as he faces YouTube star KSI at Misfits & DAZN: X Series 007 in London, England. This will be Fournier’s 11th fight in his career, and could yet be his toughest test to date.

Ahead of the fight, fans want to know a bit more about Fournier and his personal life. Well, here at SportsLens we aim to do just that as we take a deep dive into the dating history of Joe Fournier and whether he is currently in a relationship, or single.

It is unknown whether Joe Fournier is currently in a relationship or not. If ‘the ‘Badass Billionaire’ does indeed have a girlfriend, then it is being kept very private and away from the spotlight. Of course, Fournier has previously been in relationships and has ex-girlfriends, but more on that later.

As of today, Fournier is unmarried and is not said to be currently dating anyone either. This means that as of today, Fournier’s relationship status is single.

Joe Fournier Dating History

In terms of dating history, it is well documented that Joe Fournier has been in a few previous relationships. One reason why he may now be single is due to his boxing career. With such a big fight on the horizon against KSI, the preparations and training for the fight may well have kept him occupied, rather than having time to focus on his romantic relationships.

Although Joe Fournier is single now, he has previously dated several A-List stars. The nightclub billionaire boss was in a serious relationship with his ex-girlfriend Chloe Sims for quite some time.

In the past Fournier mentioned that his former lover even taught him contemporary art, and now he loves collecting them. In addition to that, he also said his ex-girlfriend gave him one of her paintings.

The pair seemed happy and all loved up, but their relationship fell apart after Joe was spotted having a cozy lunch with Paris Hilton. As the news spread, Joe and Chloe’s romance went off-balance, and they broke up.

Besides Chloe Sims and Paris Hilton, the English businessman/boxer was also reported dating Nicole Scherzinger for a while. Moreover, there are records, which point out that Joe also had a fling with actress Lauren Stoner and Leilani Dowding.

He also dated a woman called Victoria Triay. Now, Triay looks to be in a relationship with Mexican millionaire Javier Borgio. Fournier was quick to slam their relationship on social media, also branding his ex-girlfriend as a fraudster and a thief. This wasn’t the first time one of Victoria’s ex-partners have accused her of this, with four previous partners also doing the same.

As of today, it seems that Joe Fournier is as happy as ever and is content at being a single man. However, for all we know he could be in a loving relationship but may prefer to keep it private.

If you are interested in who Fournier’s opponent this weekend is dating, then check out our article on who KSI’s girlfriend is.

For now though, it’s great to see that regardless of whether he is in a relationship or not, that Fournier is certainly winning at life. He is a multi-millionaire, a successful boxer, a highly successful businessman and seems like he has a pretty good life. Fair play to him, he has done well for himself.

Be sure to claim the various sports betting apps and boxing free bets available on the SportsLens site ahead of the KSI vs Fournier fight.

Other Content You May Like