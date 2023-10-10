Dillon Danis embarks on his boxing debut this weekend as he faces Logan Paul in a huge fight at the Manchester Arena in England. Ahead of the bout, here at SportsLens we have decided to take a deep dive into the personal life of Danis. Here is everything you need to know about Dillon Danis’ love life.

Who Is Dillon Danis’ Girlfriend?

Dillon Danis makes his highly anticipated boxing debut this weekend as he faces social media star Logan Paul in a grudge match at the Manchester Arena, England. The event is a co-headliner with KSI vs Tommy Fury as the other headline attraction.

Given he is such a popular figure and a well known character online and in MMA and boxing circles, fans want to know a bit more about Dillon Danis and his personal life. Well, here at SportsLens we can reveal that the 30-year-old is still rumored to be dating Instagram model Savannah Montano.

Savannah Montano, the supposed girlfriend of Danis, is an Instagram model social media star. The influencer has over 1.6 million followers on Instagram, as well as running a highly successful business too. She currently runs an extremely successful bikini brand on top of her Instagram influencer life.

Montano and Danis have are reported to have been dating for several years now. Back in 2020, Logan Paul’s brother, Jake Paul, had an online spat with Danis in which he claimed he had ‘hooked up’ with Montano previously.

This began a feud between Danis and Paul which seemed to come to an end shortly after. Now however, Danis instead has a rivalry with Jake’s brother Logan. The pair fight on October 14 in England, with Danis making his boxing debut.

It is unknown whether Savannah Montano will be in attendance at the fight on Saturday night, or if Danis and Montano are in fact still dating. Neither of them have posted any photographs together online in quite some time, so the pair may even have split up recently.

Be sure to claim the various sports betting apps and boxing free bets available on the SportsLens site ahead of Dillon Danis’ next fight.

Other Content You May Like