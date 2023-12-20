Boxing News

Who Is Deontay Wilder’s Girlfriend? ‘The Bronze Bomber’ Is Engaged With Eight Children

Author image
Paul Kelly
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Deontay Wilder - Boxing - (photo: IMAGN)
Deontay Wilder - Boxing - (photo: IMAGN)

Fans want to know a bit more about former world heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder and his personal life. For example, who is Deontay Wilder’s girlfriend? Here is everything you need to know about the love life of ‘The Bronze Bomber’.

Who Is Deontay Wilder’s Girlfriend?

Ahead of his co-main event bout against Joseph Parker at ‘Day Of Reckoning’ in Saudi Arabia on Saturday night, fans want to know a bit more about Deontay Wilder’s life outside of the ring. Well, you have come to the right place as in this article we will investigate all about Wilder’s personal life outside of boxing.

Not only are boxing fans eager to see ‘The Bronze Bomber’ back in action in the ring, but they are curious to know who he is dating too. Here at SportsLens we can reveal that Deontay Wilder is indeed in a relationship and is engaged to a woman called Telli Swift.

The 1985-born fighter seems to be happily in love, living a fruitful life away from the sport of boxing, as well as being an elite fighter in the ring. The Alabama man first met Telli Swift back in 2015 before they began dating shortly after. Swift is a relation TV star in her own right, so Wilder isn’t the only celebrity in his household.

The pair dated for a period of time, before Wilder popped the question and proposed to Telli in February 2018. As of today, the pair are yet to officially tie the knot and get married, but have plans to do so in the not so distant future. It is evident that Wilder is head over heels in love with his fiancé:

“I love the girl. She got my heart. That’s my baby, that’s my best friend,” said Wilder on an episode of Wags Atlanta after his proposal. The proposal was to coincide with their child’s gender reveal party. The pair have since had a baby daughter – Wilder’s eighth child.

RELATED: Deontay Wilder Net Worth, Career Earnings & Endorsements

Deontay Wilder Dating History

Although Wilder is happily in love now and seems to have a great life outside of the boxing ring, he has also been in a few more relationships in the past. Here is everything you need to know about Deontay Wilder’s ex-girlfriends and who has had dated in the past.

Wilder first had a child back in 2005 with ex-girlfriend Helen Duncan. Wilder’s first kid was born with spina bifida, with Wilder a big advocate of charity to support children born with a defect. After breaking up with Helen, Wilder then got together with Jessica Scales.

Wilder and his new lover had four children in total, and got married back in 2009. The pair have two sons and two daughters together. However, their relationship ended in divorce around 2017, with Wilder reportedly having an affair with his now fiancé Telli Swift, after eight years of marriage to Jessica Scales-Wilder.

Wilder and Swift have one child together. It is unknown who Wilder’s other child is with. In total, he has eight children with at least three different women. Whenever ‘The Bronze Bomber’ decides to tie the knot, this will be his second marriage.

That is everything you need to know about who Deontay Wilder’s girlfriend currently is and who he has dated in the past. Be sure to claim the various sports betting apps bonuses and boxing free bets available on the SportsLens site.

RELATED: Deontay Wilder Boxing Record

 

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly
Author Image

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly

Popular From Boxing News

Latest news

View all
Deontay Wilder - Boxing - (photo: IMAGN)
Boxing News

LATEST Deontay Wilder Boxing Record: ‘The Bronze Bomber’ Boasts 43-2-1 Record With Emphatic 42 KO’s & Former World Heavyweight Champion

Author image Paul Kelly  •  Dec 20 2023
Deontay Wilder - Boxing - (photo: IMAGN)
Boxing News
Deontay Wilder Net Worth: Career Earnings, Biggest Fight Purse & Endorsement Deals Of ‘The Bronze Bomber’
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Dec 20 2023

Here is everything you need to know about the single hardest puncher in boxing and the former world heavyweight champion, Deontay Wilder. This includes his net worth, career earnings and…

Sean Strickland UFC 2 1
Boxing News
Sean Strickland Takes Aim At Colby Covington In Press Conference For Insulting Leon Edwards’ Late Father
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Dec 16 2023

Sean Strickland verbally attacked Colby Covington in a press conference this week, with the fighter disgraced at the pre match ‘trash talk’ from Covington. Sean Strickland Left Raging At Covington…

chris biliam smith
Boxing News
Chris Billam-Smith Next Opponent Betting Odds: Rematch With Richard Riakporhe Highly Likely to be Next for CBS
Author image David Evans  •  Dec 11 2023
Devin Haney - Boxing (photo credit: IMAGN)
Boxing News
Devin Haney Next Opponent Betting Odds: Ryan Garcia & ‘Tank’ Davis Among Favorites for Haney’s Next Fight
Author image David Evans  •  Dec 11 2023
Devin Haney Boxing Record
Boxing News
Devin Haney Boxing Record: Two-Weight World Champion Boasts Incredible 31-0 Unbeaten Record
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Dec 11 2023
Devin Haney Net Worth
Boxing News
Devin Haney Net Worth, Career Earnings & Endorsement Deals: ‘The Dream’ Boasts $6 Million Fortune At Just 25-Years-Old
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Dec 11 2023
Arrow to top