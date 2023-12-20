Fans want to know a bit more about former world heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder and his personal life. For example, who is Deontay Wilder’s girlfriend? Here is everything you need to know about the love life of ‘The Bronze Bomber’.

Who Is Deontay Wilder’s Girlfriend?

Ahead of his co-main event bout against Joseph Parker at ‘Day Of Reckoning’ in Saudi Arabia on Saturday night, fans want to know a bit more about Deontay Wilder’s life outside of the ring. Well, you have come to the right place as in this article we will investigate all about Wilder’s personal life outside of boxing.

Not only are boxing fans eager to see ‘The Bronze Bomber’ back in action in the ring, but they are curious to know who he is dating too. Here at SportsLens we can reveal that Deontay Wilder is indeed in a relationship and is engaged to a woman called Telli Swift.

The 1985-born fighter seems to be happily in love, living a fruitful life away from the sport of boxing, as well as being an elite fighter in the ring. The Alabama man first met Telli Swift back in 2015 before they began dating shortly after. Swift is a relation TV star in her own right, so Wilder isn’t the only celebrity in his household.

The pair dated for a period of time, before Wilder popped the question and proposed to Telli in February 2018. As of today, the pair are yet to officially tie the knot and get married, but have plans to do so in the not so distant future. It is evident that Wilder is head over heels in love with his fiancé:

“I love the girl. She got my heart. That’s my baby, that’s my best friend,” said Wilder on an episode of Wags Atlanta after his proposal. The proposal was to coincide with their child’s gender reveal party. The pair have since had a baby daughter – Wilder’s eighth child.

Deontay Wilder Dating History

Although Wilder is happily in love now and seems to have a great life outside of the boxing ring, he has also been in a few more relationships in the past. Here is everything you need to know about Deontay Wilder’s ex-girlfriends and who has had dated in the past.

Wilder first had a child back in 2005 with ex-girlfriend Helen Duncan. Wilder’s first kid was born with spina bifida, with Wilder a big advocate of charity to support children born with a defect. After breaking up with Helen, Wilder then got together with Jessica Scales.

Wilder and his new lover had four children in total, and got married back in 2009. The pair have two sons and two daughters together. However, their relationship ended in divorce around 2017, with Wilder reportedly having an affair with his now fiancé Telli Swift, after eight years of marriage to Jessica Scales-Wilder.

Wilder and Swift have one child together. It is unknown who Wilder’s other child is with. In total, he has eight children with at least three different women. Whenever ‘The Bronze Bomber’ decides to tie the knot, this will be his second marriage.

That is everything you need to know about who Deontay Wilder’s girlfriend currently is and who he has dated in the past. Be sure to claim the various sports betting apps bonuses and boxing free bets available on the SportsLens site.