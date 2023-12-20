Prior to his co-main event bout at ‘Day Of Reckoning’ in Saudi Arabia against Joseph Parker, here at SportsLens we have decided to take a deep dive into Deontay Wilder’s career thus far. Read on to find out more about his boxing record, how many knockouts he has, world title record and his best wins.

Deontay Wilder Boxing Record

Deontay Wilder is the former long-reigning WBC world heavyweight king. The Alabama man first became world champion back in 2015, before making ten successful title defences before losing as the first time as a pro in his rematch with Tyson Fury.

'The Bronze Bomber' of course had that epic trilogy with 'The Gypsy King'. The first fight was deemed a draw back in December 2018 at the Staples Center in California, before Wilder suffered defeat in both the rematch and trilogy.

Now, Wilder fights for the first time in 14 months on the mammoth 'Day Of Reckoning' card in Saudi Arabia on Saturday, December 23. The 38-year-old faces former world heavyweight champion Joseph Parker in the co-main event.

Going into the Parker fight, Deontay Wilder boasted an impressive boxing record of 43-2-1. Of these 43 wins, Wilder had stopped all but one opponent by knockout. His emphatic record is one of the best in the heavyweight division, with Wilder still widely regarded as a Top 3 elite level fighter.

Having been involved in 13 world title fights, winning 10, Wilder is evidently an elite fighter. Although he fell short twice against Tyson Fury after their initial draw, Wilder has blown away all of his other opponents and has only ever been defeated by one man.

Deontay Wilder turned professional back in 2008 when he was 25-years-old. Since then, the boxing mega-star has had a meteoric rise to the top of the heavyweight division and is one of the biggest names in the sport of boxing right now.

Accumulating an emphatic record of 32-0 with 32 knockouts prior to his first shot at world honours, it was evident that Wilder was a huge problem for every other heavyweight boxer. ‘The Bronze Bomber’ became world champion at the first time of asking, outpointing Bermane Stiverne in January 2015.

After first becoming world champion, Wilder then made seven straight successful knockout defences. He beat the likes of Luis Ortiz, Gerald Washington, Artur Szpilka and Chris Arreola to name but a few of his successful defences.

Then, in December 2018, Wilder failed to win for the first time in his career, drawing with Tyson Fury in the first of their three epic battles. The 1985-born boxing phenom had Fury down in Round 9 & 12, but Fury had the better of the other rounds and the fight was deemed a draw.

Wilder then made two successful defences of his WBC World Heavyweight Title against Dominic Breazeale and Luis Ortiz again, before the Fury rematch. This time, ‘The Bronze Bomber’ was beaten up by ‘The Gypsy King’, with the Englishman stopping the American in Round 7 of their bout.

The Fury trilogy was next, with many people thinking a Fury win was a foregone conclusion given how the rematch played out. However, Wilder knocked Fury down twice in Round 4, but was ultimately stopped himself in Round 11 at the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada.

After a one year lay-off, Wilder bounced back with an one round blowout of Robert Helenius in October 2022. Since then, Wilder has had another 14 months out of the ring, prior to this bout with Parker this weekend.

That takes us up to now in the career of Deontay Wilder. The American is clearly an elite fighter, and has the chance to become a two-time world champion if he can claim another world title belt at some stage before he hangs up his gloves for good.

