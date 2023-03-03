Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane goes down for the UFC Heavyweight Title this Saturday night, but who will the officials be on fight night? Read on to find out who will be the referee in the main and co-main event at UFC 285, as well as the judges for the top two fights.

Who Is Referee For Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane & Co-Main Event Fight?

We are just days away from the huge UFC 285 card as Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane battle it out for heavyweight gold at the T-Mobile Arena. Jon Jones bids to become a two-time UFC champion, with Ciryl Gane aiming to win the UFC Heavyweight Title at his second attempt.

Ahead of this huge night of MMA action, fans want to know who will be in charge on fight night. Tis includes who the third man in the cage (referee) and who the three scoring judges at octagon-side will be.

Well, the referees and judges have now been assigned for the UFC 285 main and co-main events for the card taking place on March 4 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The assignments were made during a monthly meeting at the Nevada Athletic Commission last month.

Referee Marc Goddard will serve as the third man in the cage in the main event as Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane battle it out for heavyweight supremacy. Goddard is an acclaimed and highly respected figure in global MMA. From the sport’s early inception in the UK, Marc has been at the forefront of the industry and now, some 23 years after his first involvement, regulation remains Marc’s focus.

The English referee has main the man in the centre of the octagon in some huge fights before. Some of these recent fights include Jamahal Hill vs Glover Teixeira for the UFC Light-Heavyweight Title, Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski for the UFC Lightweight Title and Charles Oliveira vs Justin Gaethje at UFC 274 for the UFC Lightweight Title.

He is certainly the right man to have as referee for a fight of this magnitude.

Meanwhile in the co-main event, Jason Herzog will serve as the referee for Valentina Shevchenko vs Alexa Grasso in a battle for the UFC Women’s Flyweight Title.

His recent refereeing outings include some massive fights too. Josh Emmett vs Yair Rodriguez at UFC 284, Sean O’Malley vs Petr Yan at UFC 280 and Tony Ferguson vs Michael Chandler at UFC 274.

Who Are The Judges For Jones vs Gane and Shevchenko vs Grasso At UFC 285?

When it comes to the three scoring judges sitting at ringside, it will be Mike Bell, Sal D’Amato and Ron McCarthy in the main event for Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane.

For the co-main event between Alexa Grasso and the UFC Women’s Flyweight Champion Valentina Shevchenko, the three scoring judges will be Ben Cartlidge, Derek Cleary and Chris Lee.

The rest of the referee and judging assignments for the remainder of the card will be announced on the night of UFC 285 in March.

In the lead up to the fight, Jon Jones is still the favorite to win the fight with the best offshore betting sites at odds of -160. However, a lot of people are backing Ciryl Gane as the underdog at around +140 with the best offshore gambling sites.

With just days until fight night, UFC fans can watch the Jones vs Gane fight live on ESPN+ PPV. This is without a doubt the biggest fight of the year so far. Will Jon Jones make a successful return and become a two-weight UFC champion, or will the Frenchman upset the odds and win the UFC Heavyweight Title at his second attempt?

Only time will tell what happens in the main event at UFC 285! What a fight we have in prospect – fingers crossed it lives up to the hype!

