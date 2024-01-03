Where Is Draymond Green? Warriors Have Been “Giving Him Space”

The Golden State Warriors played their 10th straight game without Draymond Green on Tuesday night, as the starting power forward continues to serve his indefinite suspension. Under the structure of the mandated missed time, Green is allowed to be at the team’s facility and work out with the team. But according to head coach Steve Kerr, the team hasn’t seen much of him at all over the past three weeks.

Warriors Haven’t Seen Draymond Green In Weeks

Tonight will be the 10th game of Draymond Green’s indefinite suspension. Steve Kerr said Green still hasn’t been in the facility. They’ve had some text communication. But no next step update as of now. “We’ve been giving him his space, he’s been giving us ours.” pic.twitter.com/NMsOfKrSMV — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 3, 2024

Green has always had an issue with on-court altercations and dirty play. He has been suspended on multiple occasions for kicking/stomping/swinging in past years, twice in the postseason, but it had become a theme for the start of the 2023-24 season for the Warriors.

Through the first 15 games of the season, Green was ejected on three different occasions, or 20% of the games that he played in. After playing in just 9 contests to open the schedule, he was suspended for 5 games for choking Rudy Gobert. He was able to play in 6 more upon his return, but he hasn’t seen the court since his backhand slap of Jusuf Nurkic back on December 12th.

Part of the current suspension for Draymond Green includes therapy, which is likely tied to anger management. He won’t be able to return until he completes the program, which had been projected to last at least three weeks. And while he wasn’t allowed on the bench or around the team during the games, it was reported that he would be allowed at the Warriors practice facility and work out with the team.

Green Is Allowed At Team Facility, But Hasn’t Been There

But as Kerr said on Tuesday, Green hasn’t been around the Warriors much, if at all.

When asked if he had seen Green around the facility:

“No. He’s not been in the facility. At least not with us. He may have been coming here on his own.”

Kerr said that he is in a “little bit” of contact with Green, saying that they text, but that the two sides have been giving each other “space”. Kerr said he didn’t know what type of shape the power forward would be in when he eventually returns.

The Warriors will need all the help that they can get. The 2023-24 season hasn’t been kind to them after their hot start, and they are currently in 11th place in the Western Conference and on the outside looking in when it comes to the playoff picture.

They were able to defeat the Orlando Magic on Tuesday night, but still face an uphill climb in order to finish in the top-6 in the West.