Which NFL teams are in action on Thanksgiving 2023? Check out the full slate of games here, with three clashes to look forward to headlined by the Detroit Lions, Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers.

What NFL Games Are On Thanksgiving 2023?

The curtain has closed on a breathtaking week of action in Week 11, and we’re looking forward to the Thanksgiving schedule which kicks off this Thursday, November 23rd.

Below we have listed each game which will take place on America’s national holiday to enjoy alongside your turkey and stuffing.

The NFL‘s Thanksgiving Day games have traditionally included one hosted by the Lions since 1934 and one by the Cowboys since 1966 (with two exceptions in 1975 and 1977) which are both played in the afternoon.

In 2006, a third prime time game was added but it has no fixed teams – leaving it up to the league to decide who plays, with the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers chosen for 2023.

Green Bay Packers

The Packers and Lions begin the action in the early afternoon on FOX from Ford Field in Detroit, as the hosts look to continue their three-game win streak and build on a thrilling comeback against the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

Detroit hold the second-best record in the league at 8-2, behind only the Philadelphia Eagles currently. If the Eagles fall to defeat against the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football, that would leave all three teams tied at 8-2.

Green Bay edged the LA Chargers to record their second win in their last three outings at the weekend, moving to 4-6 and will feel they need a result on the road to keep up with the teams around them in the playoff picture.

This matchup has been dominated by Detroit in recent years, who have won each of the last four meetings.

Green Bay Packers @ Detroit Lions Odds

Moneyline: Green Bay Packers: +280 | Detroit Lions: -360

Green Bay Packers: +280 | Detroit Lions: -360 Point Spread: Packers (+7.5) -110 | Lions (-7.5) -110

Packers (+7.5) -110 | Lions (-7.5) -110 Total Points: Over 47.0 –110 | Under 47.0 -110

The Detroit Lions are 8-2. Best 10-game start to a season since 1962. pic.twitter.com/K0hRH4lKa4 — StatMuse (@statmuse) November 19, 2023

Washington Commanders @ Dallas Cowboys: 4:30pm ET on CBS

The second matchup is live on CBS from 4:30pm ET as the Dallas Cowboys host the Washington Commanders in Arlington, as the hosts look to make it consecutive wins on Thanksgiving following triumph against the New York Giants in 2022.

Dallas have started the season in impressive fashion with a 7-3 record and look a major threat to the likes of the Eagles, Lions and 49ers in the AFC. They’re coming off blowout wins against the Giants and Panthers and are full of confidence.

The Commanders have lost four of their last five outings and lost in disappointing style to the Giants on Sunday, currently sitting with a 4-7 record and could now look to simply put themselves in the best possible position for the 2024 NFL Draft.

CeeDee Lamb is in the hunt to win Offensive Player of the Year for Dallas, whilst Micah Parsons is a frontrunner for Defensive Player of the Year. They’ll be aiming to put things right against Washington after losing in their last matchup earlier this year in January.

Washington Commanders @ Dallas Cowboys Odds

Moneyline: Washington Commanders: +450 | Dallas Cowboys: -600

Washington Commanders: +450 | Dallas Cowboys: -600 Point Spread: Commanders (+11.0) -110 | Cowboys (-11.0) -110

Commanders (+11.0) -110 | Cowboys (-11.0) -110 Total Points: Over 48.5 –110 | Under 48.5 -110

San Francisco 49ers @ Seattle Seahawks: 8:20pm ET on NBC

The San Francisco 49ers are amongst the favorites to win the Super Bowl next February and enter Thursday’s prime time matchup with two straight wins under their belt over the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

After three straight losses to the Cleveland Browns, Minnesota Vikings and Cincinnati Bengals, they responded in typical fashion as any contender would. This Thanksgiving clash against Seattle should be a very interesting watch.

The Seahawks have lost two of their last three, with defeats against the Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Rams sandwiching a win against the Washington Commanders. Quarterback Geno Smith suffered a tricep injury in Sunday’s loss to LA and his status is unclear for Thursday.

49ers signal caller Brock Purdy has responded to critics in style by recording a passer rating of 157.3 over his last two starts, the highest number achieved by any NFL quarterback over a two-start span since tracking began in 1950.

He was almost perfect against Tampa Bay, completing 21/25 passes for 333 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions – heating up at just the right time.

San Francisco 49ers @ Seattle Seahawks Odds

Moneyline: San Francisco 49ers: -310 | Seattle Seahawks: +250

San Francisco 49ers: -310 | Seattle Seahawks: +250 Point Spread: 49ers (-7.0) -110 | Seahawks (+7.0) -110

49ers (-7.0) -110 | Seahawks (+7.0) -110 Total Points: Over 42.5 –110 | Under 42.5 -110