NFL week 11 is almost over but before we can close the book on an exciting week of football, fans will be treated to a repeat of Super Bowl LVII in Monday night football as the Eagles come up against the Chiefs.

Both of these sides have put together a great record after the first ten weeks of the season, with the Chiefs and the Eagles both amongst the favourites to win this year’s Super Bowl after meeting in last year’s match.

The Philadelphia Eagles (8-1) have lost just one game after playing nine matches this year, with a shock defeat coming a month ago to the New York Jets to prevent a perfect record this season.

The Eagles will be taking on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs (7-2) on Monday night, who have also put together an impressive record with just two losses this year.

The Chiefs’ last loss came just two weeks ago against the Broncos, as Kansas City failed to make an impression in Denver, losing by 23 points in one of the biggest surprises of the season so far.

Philadelphia Eagles @ Kansas City Chiefs Picks

Philadelphia Eagles +2.5 (-110)

Over 45.5 total points (-110)

Philadelphia Eagles @ Kansas City Chiefs Picks Explained

Pick 1: Philadelphia Eagles +2.5 @ -110 with BetOnline

Our first selection for Monday night football this week sees the Eagles covering the spread, despite being names as 2.5 point underdogs against Kansas City.

The Eagles have been seriously impressive again this season and have solidified themselves as genuine contenders to win the Super Bowl, after just missing out on the Vince Lombardi trophy last year.

Last week Philadelphia faced arguably their toughest test of the season so far, when facing Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys in Philly. Despite the game looking tough on paper, the Eagles were able to cruise past Dallas by five points to make it three games in a row without a loss.

The Chiefs haven’t lost at home since week one of the NFL season when they were upset by the Detroit Lions on opening night, so things certainly won’t be easy for Jalen Hurts and the Eagles on Monday night.

Pick 2: Over 45.5 total points @ -110 with BetOnline

Most football fans will remember the last time these sides met in the NFL, as the Chiefs came out on top in Super Bowl LVII win what was a high scoring affair.

We think that Monday’s game could be just as high scoring as last year’s Super Bowl, with two well run offences that have loved to put up big scores so fat this year.

All three of the Eagles’ last games have gone over 45 points this season and while the Chiefs have been involved in some low scoring games recently, they are certainly capable of putting up some big numbers.

Philadelphia Eagles @ Kansas City Chiefs Same Game Parlay

Jalen Hurts anytime touchdown scorer (+110)

A.J Brown Over 80.5 receiving yards (-110)

Isiah Pacheco over 49.5 rushing yards (-110)

Combined Same Game Parlay odds: +650 with BetOnline

Philadelphia’s ‘tush push’ has become one of the most successful quarterback tactics we have ever seen in the NFL over the past season and with four touchdowns in his last five games, it would be no surprise to see Hurts employ that method yet again on Monday night to score.

A.J Brown managed to record over 100 receiving yards in six of his last seven games and after dropping below that mark for the first time last weekend against Dallas, we think the wide receiver can get back on track with over 80 yards this week.

Isiah Pacheco is one of the sharpest running backs in the league and after picking up an impressive 66 yards against a strong Dolphins defence lsat week, we are backing the Chiefs player to pick up at least 50 rushing yards on Monday.

Philadelphia Eagles @ Kansas City Chiefs Predictions

Whilst the Kansas City Chiefs come into Monday night football as 2.5 point favorites, we believe the Eagles can cause an upset at Arrowhead Stadium having lost just one game this season.

Although Kansas City will certainly be no walkover, they have looked inconsistent at times this year and relying on the talents of Patrick Mahomes may not be enough to get the win this week.

Philadelphia Eagles @ Kansas City Chiefs Prediction: Eagles 31 – Chiefs 21

Philadelphia Eagles @ Kansas City Chiefs Odds

Moneyline: Philadelphia Eagles: +125 | Kansas City Chiefs: -145

Philadelphia Eagles: +125 | Kansas City Chiefs: -145 Point Spread: Eagles (+2.5) -110 | Chiefs (-2.5) -110

Eagles (+2.5) -110 | Chiefs (-2.5) -110 Total Points: Over 45.5 –110 | Under 45.5 -110