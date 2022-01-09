West Ham United will be hoping to pick up a win when they take on Leeds United in the FA Cup on Sunday afternoon.
West Ham United vs Leeds United live stream
If you're looking to watch the FA Cup third-round clash between West Ham and Leeds United
West Ham United vs Leeds United Preview
When does West Ham United vs Leeds United kick-off?
The FA Cup clash between West Ham United vs Leeds United off at 14:00 pm BST, on the 9th of January, at the London Stadium.
West Ham United vs Leeds United Team News
West Ham team news
Said Benrahma has left for AFCON. Aaron Cresswell, Kurt Zouma, Angelo Ogbonna, Pablo Fornals are all injury doubts for West Ham.
West Ham predicted line-up vs Leeds United: Areola; Fredericks, Dawson, Diop, Johnson; Kral, Noble; Yarmolenko, Vlasic, Masuaku; Bowen
Leeds United team news
Pascal Struijk, Rodrigo, Kalvin Phillips, Jamie Shackleton, Liam Cooper, Charlie Cresswell, Joe Gelhardt and Patrick Bamford are all injured.
Leeds United predicted line-up vs West Ham: Meslier; Drameh, Ayling, Llorente, Firpo; Forshaw, Dallas; Summerville, Klich, James; Greenwood