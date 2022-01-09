West Ham United will be hoping to pick up a win when they take on Leeds United in the FA Cup on Sunday afternoon.

West Ham United vs Leeds United live stream

West Ham United vs Leeds United Preview

West Ham have done well in the Premier League and the Europa League this season and they will be hoping to replicate that form in the domestic cup competitions as well. David Moyes will demand a comfortable win from his players on Sunday and it remains to be seen whether the Hammers can step up and deliver. West Ham have an impressive head to head record against Leeds and they have beaten the whites in their last three meetings. The Hammers are unbeaten in five of their last six meetings against Leeds United and the visitors will have to be at their best in order to pull off an upset here. Leeds are currently heading into this game on the back of just one win in their last four outings this could be a torrid afternoon for them.

When does West Ham United vs Leeds United kick-off?

The FA Cup clash between West Ham United vs Leeds United off at 14:00 pm BST, on the 9th of January, at the London Stadium.

West Ham United vs Leeds United Team News

West Ham team news

Said Benrahma has left for AFCON. Aaron Cresswell, Kurt Zouma, Angelo Ogbonna, Pablo Fornals are all injury doubts for West Ham.

West Ham predicted line-up vs Leeds United: Areola; Fredericks, Dawson, Diop, Johnson; Kral, Noble; Yarmolenko, Vlasic, Masuaku; Bowen

Leeds United team news

Pascal Struijk, Rodrigo, Kalvin Phillips, Jamie Shackleton, Liam Cooper, Charlie Cresswell, Joe Gelhardt and Patrick Bamford are all injured.

Leeds United predicted line-up vs West Ham: Meslier; Drameh, Ayling, Llorente, Firpo; Forshaw, Dallas; Summerville, Klich, James; Greenwood

