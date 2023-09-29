Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has encouraged his team to keep racking up the wins, declaring the Gunners will not take any game for granted this season.

Arsenal Have Enjoyed An Excellent Start To 2023-24 Season

The Gunners, who finished second in the 2022-23 Premier League race, have relished an unbeaten start to the 2023-24 season. They have racked up four wins and two draws in the English Premier League, won their EFL Cup and UEFA Champions League clashes against Brentford (1-0) and PSV Eindhoven (4-0), respectively, and beaten Manchester City in the FA Community Shield.

Arteta Wants Gunners To Keep Fighting on All Fronts

Speaking to the press ahead of Arsenal’s Premier League Matchday 7 clash with Bournemouth on Saturday (September 30), Arteta urged his team to preserve the winning mentality and try to win every single game that came their way.

The Spaniard said on Friday (via Reuters):

“We have to continue to do that, and that’s the mindset that we want in every single game, win in any context, and we had very different contexts throughout this season already.

“That’s going to keep changing, and as you can see now with the amount of situations we have in the team, with uncertainty of players, it’s going to be even more.”

🗣️ "Can I take it for granted that the keeper that starts will have a surname that begins with R?" Mikel 🗣️ "You are a genius. I have my answer for the rest of the season!" 😅 Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta enjoyed that one 😂 pic.twitter.com/5IRsyjTJ5w — Football Daily (@footballdaily) September 29, 2023

He continued:

“Playing every three days, having to win, having to compete in three different competitions in seven days, and that’s the challenge, and we are up for it.”

The clash against Bournemouth is special for Arteta, as he managed Arsenal for the first time on a trip to Bournemouth (1-1 draw) in December 2019.

Arteta reflected on his journey, saying:

“A lot of changes, it’s been a while now, it’s been almost four years now since that moment, a really special one.

“A lot of things have changed, many of them are positive.”

While fifth-placed Gunners are yet to taste defeat in the English top flight this season, the Cherries are still searching for their first Premier League win. Having claimed just three points in six games, they find themselves in 17th place in the league standings. It will be one of the biggest upsets of the season if Arsenal fail to bring all three points from their trip to Bournemouth’s Vitality Stadium on Saturday.