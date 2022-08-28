WATCH: Ruben Neves hits rocket to give Wolves lead

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Ruben Neves is known for his screamers and he came up with yet another one against Newcastle this afternoon to give Wolves a first half lead.

Neves unleashed a wicked strike from outside the area into the bottom left corner which left Nick Pope with no chance in goal.

WHAT A STRIKE FROM NEVES! 🌟🔥 pic.twitter.com/oRNrBr1OwD — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 28, 2022

The Portuguese midfielder has scored 73% of his non penalty goals from outside of the box, as well as having more shots from outside the box than any other player in the league since 2018.

Wolves will be hoping to hold onto their lead in the second half as they look to pick up their first three points of the season.

