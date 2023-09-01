12 months ago horse racing fans witnessed one of the best ever performances on the track by a thoroughbred when FLIGHTLINE demolished his Pacific Classic rivals by a staggering 19 1/2 lengths.
We are now one year on as we gear up for the 2023 running of the Del Mar race and even though we are unlikely to see another performance to match that, we are still set for a top Pacific Classic renewal with 11 entries heading to post on Saturday night in California.
WATCH: Flightline Romping Away To Win The 2022 Pacific Classic By 19 1/2 Lengths
It was the stuff horse racing fans dream about – in the 1970’s we had Triple Crown winner Secretariat flying the flag and despite several very useful horses since, we’ve never really had anything better – until FLIGHTLINE last season.
Of course, it’s all about opinions as some will still be in the Secretariat camp and maybe the more recent racing lovers will be siding with Flightline.
No matter where you sit, it was still hard to not be impressed with the Pacific Classic romp that Flightline gave us last season (watch below) and having backed that up with a facile 8 1/4 length success in the Breeders’ Cup Classic on November 5 at Keeneland he proved it was no fluke.
He’s since trotted off to stud unbeaten from 6 races and with the tag of the most recent ‘US horse racing wonder horse’.
RELATED: Pacific Classic 2023 Runners, Picks & Betting Odds: Can Geaux Rocket Ride Blast Rivals?
Flightline’s Trainer John W Sadler Runs Tripoli This Saturday
John W. Sadler, who trained Flightline, has a superb record in the Pacific Classic – winning the pot four times in the last five seasons – including the last two runnings.
As we know, Flightline was one of those successes – but another was with Tripoli in 2021 and this horse is back for more this Saturday.
The 6 year-old will be looking to become the fourth two-time winner of the Pacific Classic but also the first to win back his crown.
Geaux Rocket Ride The 2023 Pacific Classic Favorite
The 2023 Pacific Classic betting market with the best US horse racing sportsbooks suggests that this season’s Haskell Stakes winner Geaux Rocket Ride is the one to beat.
This Richard E Mandella-trained 3 year-old will get a handy 6lbs from the older horses in the race and heads to Del Mar having won 3 of his 4 starts – there should be a lot more to come.
He also had this year’s Kentucky Derby winner Mage beaten in second the last day, plus another Saturday rival Arabian Knight, back in third.
Maximum Security won the Pacific in 2020 and the Haskell in 2019, but no horse has ever won both these Grade 1 races in the same season – can Geaux Rocket Ride become the first?
When is the Pacific Classic 2023?
The Pacific Classic 2023 will be run on Saturday September 2 at Del Mar racetrack, California.
📅Date: Saturday September 2nd 2023
🏇Racecourse: Del Mar, California, 1 1/4 mile, (10 furlongs) Dirt (3+ year-olds)
💰 Purse: $1,00,000
🎲 Pacific Stakes Odds: Geaux Rocket Ride 2/1 | Arabian Knight 11/4 | Defunded 9/2 | Skinner 9/1
2023 Pacific Classic Betting Odds
- Geaux Rocket Ride 2/1
- Arabian Knight 11/4
- Defunded 9/2
- Skinner 9/1
- Slow Down Andy 11/1
- Stilleto Boy 14/1
- Senor Buscador 14/1
- Tripoli 20/1
- Katonah 33/1
- Piroli 33/1
- Order And Law 40/1
Note: Odds are subject to change
Pacific Classic Recent Winners
- 2022 – Flightline (30/100 fav)
- 2021 – Tripoli (13/2)
- 2020 – Maximum Security (2/5 fav)
- 2019 – Higher Power (96/10)
- 2018 – Accelerate (2/5 fav)
- 2017 – Collected (3/1)
