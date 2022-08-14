WATCH: Nottingham Forest Fans Erupt Into Rapturous Reception Upon Premier League Return

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Premier League football has returned to Nottingham Forest’s famous City Ground for the first time in 23 years, and the reception from the ecstatic home fans was deafening.

After a less than favourable opening day schedule saw them face a tough away fixture against Newcastle, top-flight football has officially returned to one of England’s most illustrious clubs.

Widely known for having a monumental fanbase, match days at Forest are typically serenaded by their very own version Paul McCartney and WINGS’ “Mull of Kintyre”.

The lyrics of the chorus are changed from “mist rolling in from the sea” to “mist rolling in from the Trent”, which is the river that runs adjacent to the City Ground.

See below for today’s iteration, which was rather goosebump-inducing.

Sound on 🔊 Spine tingling from the Nottingham Forest fans, their Premier League return means so much to them 🤩pic.twitter.com/y2ujfUOtTq — 90min (@90min_Football) August 14, 2022

