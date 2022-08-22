Countries
Home News watch man united fans throw bottles at wrong bus amid protests against the glazers

WATCH: Man United Fans Throw Bottles at Wrong Bus Amid Protests Against The Glazers

Updated

11 seconds ago

on

United

Manchester United fans have been seen throwing bottles and chanting “murderers” at a bus which they thought was the Liverpool team’s, as it made its way past the imminent protests against the club’s owners.

Anti-Glazer demonstrations are expected to be highly disruptive this evening with concerns over postponement snatching the headlines this week, and it seems disgruntled fans are already out in numbers.

Amidst chanting, flares and smoke bombs being seen outside Old Trafford, there have also been rather unsavoury scenes captured. United fans can be seen in the video below launching bottles towards the bus with chants of ‘murderers’ heard in the background.

It now turns out the vehicle they were targeting was carrying children, who were on their way to the stadium to watch the match.

Elsewhere the protesters have been mocked by some on the internet for being sidetracked by the arrival of new signing Casemiro, who was acquired by, you guessed it, Glazer investment.

While the march is set to intensify closer to kick off as they make their way closer to the stadium, it seems social media and the press are picking up footage thick and fast.

