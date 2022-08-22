WATCH: Man United Fans Throw Bottles at Wrong Bus Amid Protests Against The Glazers

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Manchester United fans have been seen throwing bottles and chanting “murderers” at a bus which they thought was the Liverpool team’s, as it made its way past the imminent protests against the club’s owners.

Anti-Glazer demonstrations are expected to be highly disruptive this evening with concerns over postponement snatching the headlines this week, and it seems disgruntled fans are already out in numbers.

Amidst chanting, flares and smoke bombs being seen outside Old Trafford, there have also been rather unsavoury scenes captured. United fans can be seen in the video below launching bottles towards the bus with chants of ‘murderers’ heard in the background.

It now turns out the vehicle they were targeting was carrying children, who were on their way to the stadium to watch the match.

Many thanks you idiots, we were bringing a group of kids to the game (Manchester United Fans) all we’re frightened to death) where we’re the @gmpolice when we needed you to keep the coach and kids safe ??? @mufcMPB @dansheldonsport @MENnewsdesk https://t.co/93ayHxcQ0o — Beeline VIP Coaches (@BeelineVIPcoach) August 22, 2022

Elsewhere the protesters have been mocked by some on the internet for being sidetracked by the arrival of new signing Casemiro, who was acquired by, you guessed it, Glazer investment.

The Manc’s biggest protest ever involves swarming their newest £60M signing to get a glimpse, queueing at the club’s megastore to buy their shirts & shouting murderers at the LFC coach. Some protest that lads well done 👏🏼 — Meg (@itsmeg_statham) August 22, 2022

“This is going to be the biggest protest against the Glaz… oooh a shiny new toy” https://t.co/mzUciAkTF2 — Danny Corcoran (@calcio_danny) August 22, 2022

While the march is set to intensify closer to kick off as they make their way closer to the stadium, it seems social media and the press are picking up footage thick and fast.

