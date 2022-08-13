WATCH: David de Gea blunder gifts Brentford goal vs Man United

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Brentford have taken the lead at home to Manchester United thanks to a David de Gea howler from Joshua Dasilva’s effort from outside the area.

David de Gea has been a topical subject amongst Manchester United fans in recent seasons and yet another tidal wave of drama is heading our way.

The 31-year-old was widely considered to be the best goalkeeper in the world some years ago, but couldn’t keep Joshua Dasilva’s effort out of the goal against Brentford on Saturday evening.

Look away, Man Utd fans 😭 A nightmare moment from David de Gea hands Brentford an early lead. 😬pic.twitter.com/d3hJ6Td0G6 — Sky Sports (@SkySports) August 13, 2022

Manchester United have been handed yet another setback in their bid to win their first Premier League game of the season, after a 2-1 defeat at home to Brighton last Sunday.

