Washington Commanders president Jason Wright has announced that he will be leaving the franchise at the end of this season, with the 42-year-old planning on becoming a senior advisor.

Jason Wright Leaving Washington Role

After four years in his role as president, Jason Wright will leave Washington at the end of this year in search of a new challenge as a senior advisor.

Wright was the first black president in the NFL when he arrived in Washington in August 2020 and he paved the way for other black presidents in the future – including the other three in the league this season.

Speaking to the Athletic following his announced departure, Wright said: “I am incredibly proud of what we have accomplished over the past four years,

“Together with an amazing team of professionals, we have taken this franchise through a period of immense challenge and uncertainty and have transformed it. We’ve set the table for an incredibly bright future under (owner) Josh’s (Harris) leadership.”

From The Insiders on @NFLNetwork: The #Commanders and President Jason Wright will part ways, potentially sooner rather than later. pic.twitter.com/LCfwE1BXyH — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 18, 2024

Wright saw over a crucial time in Washington, as the franchise rebranded to the Commanders following its sale to new ownership group led by Josh Harris.

“Over just the past year, we’ve welcomed record numbers of fans back into our building, made meaningful improvements to the fan experience, re-engaged with corporate partners, and reconnected with the community. Most importantly, we re-established a culture of respect in this organization.”

Wright enjoyed a seven year career in the NFL as a running back before retiring, playing for the likes of the Atlanta Falcons, Cleveland Browns and the Arizona Cardinals.

Although Wright worked wonders for the Commanders during his time in Washington, the franchise’s playoff drought has continued. The Commanders haven’t won a playoff game since the 2005 playoffs, with their last postseason match coming in 2020.