Draymond Green has missed the last 10 games for the Golden State Warriors while serving his indefinite suspension. There has been no timetable laid out for when he might see the court again, and head coach Steve Kerr said earlier this week that he hadn’t seen Green around the facility at all in recent weeks.

Draymond Green Set To Return To Warriors Facility

Draymond Green is expected to return to the Warriors’ facility in the coming days to begin preparing to play again, per @wojespn pic.twitter.com/EY7ra0CM3Q — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 4, 2024

But there may be some movement regarding his potential return, according to a story published on Thursday afternoon.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that Green is expected to return to the team’s facility in the coming days, and will start ramping up his workouts in order to make a return to the court.

The NBA and commissioner Adam Silver have the final say when it comes to when Green will be eligible to be re-instated. There were certain requirements that the league mandated that the Golden State power forward meet, and it is believed that those will all be taken care of as soon as he is back into playing shape.

As a part of the suspension’s guidelines, Green has been able to join his team at their San Francisco facility, but is unable to attend any games. But given what Kerr brought to light earlier in the week, it didn’t seem as though the team and player were on the same page when it came to communication. When asked if the two had talked, the coach said that the two have texted.

Golden State Needs All The Help They Can Get

Warriors G/F Gary Payton II will miss several weeks due to a left hamstring strain, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Tough blow for Golden State and Payton, who just returned over the weekend after missing one month with calf injury. pic.twitter.com/KsRpbtgfvA — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 3, 2024

The Warriors need all the help that they can get at the moment. They enjoyed a nice win over the Orlando Magic on Tuesday night, but had lost the previous three games to remain in the 11th spot in the Western Conference and out of the early playoff picture.

They will take on the Denver Nuggets tonight, and are currently listed as 3.5-point home underdogs. But if they are able to pull off the upset, they will move up into 10th place and into the Play-In Tournament bracket, thanks to the recent tumble in the standings by the Los Angeles Lakers.

But would Draymond Green’s presence make enough of a difference to help turn the season around? He didn’t make much of a positive impact in the 15 games that he did participate in, and seemed to be more of a liability rather than an asset at times.