How Much Money Will Draymond Green Lose During His Suspension?

Anthony R. Cardenas
Draymond Green was a free agent heading into the 2023 NBA off-season, and his situation was a complex one. But the Golden State Warriors made a decision that would alter their short-term and long-term future by brining him back on a new contract extension, as they handed their long-time power forward a $100 million deal that would span four years. Less than two months into that deal, it is looking like the Warriors may have made a financial mistake.

Draymond Green Suspended Indefinitely By NBA

Green simply can’t stay on the court this year. He missed the first two games of the season while dealing with an injury, then played in six before missing another. Then came the choking incident with Rudy Gobert, for which Green was subsequently handed down a five-game suspension. Now, in the latest development with the assumed anger issues for Draymond Green, he has been suspended indefinitely by the league for his backhand slap of Jusuf Nurkic on Tuesday night.

It was his third ejection of the season, meaning that Green has now been booted out of 20% of the games that he has played in this season, or 1 out of every 5.

And while the Warriors will have to shift their lineups and rotations in order to fill his spot, there will be a serious shift in the cash flow for the embattled player as well.

Green Will Lose At Least $153,941 For Each Game Missed

Given that the suspension is indefinite and without a timetable, it is unclear exactly how much time Draymond Green will miss or how much money it will cost him exactly. But according to ESPN, he will forfeit $153,941 for every game that he misses if the suspension lasts fewer than 20 games, and that number will boost up to $202,922 if it exceeds the 20-game threshold.

Losing money due to on-court issues isn’t anything new for Green. According to Spotrac, he has been fined over $2.2 million in his 12 years in the league, with incidents ranging from basic technical fouls to purposeful kicking of opponents.

This will be the 6th suspension of Draymond Green’s career, the second this season, and third during the current calendar year.

The Warriors have lost 11 of their last 15 games and are currently sitting at 10-13 and in 11th place in the Western Conference. They are 2.5 games back of the 10th seed and final Play-In spot.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
