USWNT Falls To Lowest Ever World Soccer Ranking After World Cup Failure

David Evans
After a disappointing display at the Women’s World Cup, the US Women’s National Soccer Team (USWNT) finds itself out of the top two in the FIFA Women’s World Rankings. For the first time since the rankings’ initiation in 2003, the team, known for its dominance, sits in the third spot, its lowest-ever ranking. Leading the charts are Sweden, securing their maiden top position, and Spain, fresh off their World Cup victory, claiming the second spot.

In the aftermath of the World Cup, coach Vlatko Andonovski and the USWNT parted ways. The new coach, yet to be named, may very well usher in a fresh era for the team. With seasoned players like Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan approaching the twilight of their careers, a potential squad overhaul seems inevitable.

USWNT Fall From Top Spot After 15 Years at Number One

Historically, the USWNT’s prowess remained unchallenged. Since the rankings’ inception in 2003, they’ve held the top spot for an astounding 5,715 days. However, the 2023 World Cup provided an unsettling foreshadowing for fans. The USWNT’s journey ended abruptly, courtesy of a stinging defeat to Sweden in the round of 16.

Although they maintained an undefeated streak, extending it to a world record 21 matches, they only celebrated victory in one out of four matches. That’s a stark contrast to their usually impeccable track record.

Sweden and Spain Now Top Two in Women’s World Soccer Rankings

Sweden’s consistent performance in recent tournaments positions them deservingly at the top. Their World Cup run, culminating in knocking out the US, showcases their evolution from dark horses to frontrunners.

Meanwhile, Spain’s remarkable journey from sixth to second is worth mentioning after they clinched the World Cup title, defeating heavyweights like Sweden and England along the way.

Other rankings saw Germany and Canada slide to sixth and tenth, respectively, post their World Cup outings. Debutants Morocco also made headlines by jumping a commendable 14 places.

The new rankings aren’t merely symbolic; they have tangible ramifications. For instance, as the Paris Olympic Women’s Football Tournament looms, USWNT might face a challenging path to the podium if they’re not among the top seeds.

The USWNT faces a pivotal moment. As they regroup and look ahead, the task is to rebuild and reclaim their once unchallenged supremacy.

FIFA Women’s World Rankings

  1. Sweden
  2. Spain
  3. USA
  4. England
  5. France
  6. Germany
  7. Netherlands
  8. Japan
  9. Brazil
  10. Canada

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined SportsLens in 2021. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on esteemed platforms like American Betting Experts and Betting Pro.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
