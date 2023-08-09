The dust is yet to settle after the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team’s (USWNT) early World Cup exit. As the soccer world keenly awaits the decision regarding coach Vlatko Andonovski’s future, speculations are rife. The searchlight has been shone across club managers, former World Cup-winning coaches, and even some of the most influential players in the game. Here’s a detailed analysis with the current betting odds of the front runners, the dark horses, and the potential ex-player curveballs that might be in the mix.

Following the recent buzz surrounding the future of the USWNT coaching position, there’s been fervent speculation about who might take the helm should Andonovski face the axe. At SportsLens, we’ve got our ears to the ground, and our in-house oddsmaker has diligently compiled a set of odds on who could be next in line.

As fans and pundits consider their bets, we take a deep dive into what makes these potential candidates stand out. Let’s unpack the credentials of some of the frontrunners and get a clearer perspective on the shifting landscape of women’s football management.

Highlights

OL Reign coach Laura Harvey favorite to take over from Andonovski with odds of +200

England coach Sarina Wiegman has 22% chance to be next USWNT boss

Former players in the running to be next US soccer coach include Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan, and Hope Solo

Complete List of Odds for USWNT Next Coach if Andonovski is Fired

Next US Women’s National Team Coach Odds Laura Harvey +200 Sarina Wiegman +350 Jonatan Giráldez +400 Emma Hayes +700 Jorge Vilda +900 Jesse Marsch +1000 Peter Gerhardsson +1200 Sonia Bompastor +1400 Jill Ellis +1600 Futoshi Ikeda +1800 Jonas Eidevall +2000 Megan Rapinoe +2500 Asako Takakura +2500 Tommy Stroot +2800 Alex Morgan +4000 Casey Stoney +4000 Abby Wambach +5000 Phil Neville +10000 Hope Solo +25000

*Odds are for entertainment purposes only

** Please scroll horizontally to view additional odds in table

Laura Harvey, Serina Wiegman, and Jill Ellis Among Leading Contenders to be Next USWNT Coach

Laura Harvey (+200)

Harvey, currently at the helm of OL Reign, narrowly lost out to Andonovski for the USWNT job four years prior. Her recent comments hint at a possible interest in the role, emphasizing its prestige.

Having worked with prominent USWNT players like Megan Rapinoe and Rose Lavelle, she holds a unique advantage. Her profound understanding of the American club environment combined with international exposure makes her a frontrunner.

Harvey’s odds of +200 suggest she has a roughly 33% shot of landing the role should it become available.

Sarina Wiegman (+350)

Sarina Wiegman, a colossus in the women’s soccer managerial world, currently stands tall at the helm of the English women’s team.

Her track record gleams with just one loss in 27 major tournament matches. Guiding the Netherlands to glory in the European Championships and steering England’s present journey in the World Cup has only fortified her reputation.

U.S. Soccer might need to break the bank if they aim to pry Wiegman from the clutches of England. Her credentials and achievements resonate globally, and she stands rightly towards the top of the market to be the next USWNT coach at odds of +350, or a probability of around 22%.

Jonatan Giráldez (+400)

Jonatan Giráldez is the current coach at Barcelona Femeni. After joining Lluís Cortés’s side in 2019, he played an indispensable role in their UEFA Women’s Champions League finals berth and a historic continental treble in 2020-21. Taking the reins after Cortés, Giráldez showcased his tactical acumen with a jaw-dropping 17-0 debut victory against Elche. The zenith of his first season was the Best Coach award at the Marca Women’s Sports Awards Gala. His recent 50-game league-winning streak and treble-winning season could be proof he’s ready for a bigger test, possibly at the international level. Given his impressive accolades, innovative strategies, and consistent success, Giráldez emerges as a prime candidate for the next USWNT coach.

Emma Hayes (+700)

The mastermind behind Chelsea Women’s meteoric rise, Hayes has significant ties to the U.S., kickstarting her managerial career with the Long Island Lady Riders and a stint with the NWSL Chicago Red Stars.

Given her achievements and familiarity with American soccer, she’s among the leading coaches to take over from Andonovski with odds of +700.

Sonia Bompastor (+1400)



The maverick behind Olympique Lyonnais Féminin’s dominance, Sonia Bompastor is no stranger to success. With two Ligue 1 titles and a UEFA Champions League win in 2022, her credentials are robust. Add to that an existing rapport with USWNT co-captain Lindsey Horan, and Bompastor emerges as a promising candidate.

Jill Ellis (+1600)



Having steered the U.S. to back-to-back World Cup titles in 2015 and ’19, Jill Ellis’s legacy is firmly cemented. While she may have distanced herself from the managerial world, her unparalleled success and intricate knowledge of the USWNT landscape make her a tantalizing possibility for a comeback, especially with the allure of a 2027 World Cup potentially on home soil.

With odds of +1600 to return to the position, it definitely can’t be ruled out at this point.

Casey Stoney (+4000)

Stoney might be considered an outsider, but her swift ascendancy in the coaching world is noteworthy. With a successful run managing Manchester United and currently leading San Diego Wave, her accolades have quickly stacked up. Furthermore, her familiarity with American soccer, given her current role and brief player-manager spell at Chelsea, could be a crucial factor in her favor.

Other Contenders

Jorge Vilda (+900) – Current Spain Women’s National Team coach.

Jesse Marsch (+1000) – Managed several MLS teams and Leeds United in the English Premier League.

Peter Gerhardsson (+1200) – Current coach of Sweden Women’s National Team.

Phil Neville (+10000) – Former coach of England Women’s National Team.

The Players in the Running



The soccer world has often seen ex-players take on coaching roles, banking on their on-field experiences to inspire and motivate. Four ex-players in the race bring their own unique qualities.

Megan Rapinoe (+2500) The name Megan Rapinoe is synonymous with not just soccer excellence, but with advocacy and leadership. A two-time World Cup champion, having secured titles in both 2015 and 2019, Rapinoe’s contributions have been pivotal in those campaigns. Beyond her lethal left foot and her iconic goal celebrations, she’s been at the forefront of social change. Her fearless fight for equal pay for women in soccer has seen her stand shoulder to shoulder with Congress members and global influencers. This fiery passion and on-field acumen spark a tantalizing question: does Rapinoe have the strategic mindset and people skills to make the leap into a coaching role for the USWNT? Of all players, former and current, in the running for the role, she is the favorite with odds of +2500, which translates to a probability of just under 4% of Rapinoe being the person to replace Andonovski. Alex Morgan (+4000) For many, Alex Morgan’s face is the very embodiment of women’s soccer, especially after her breakthrough in the 2011 World Cup and her starring role in the 2015 and 2019 World Cup victories. More than just her goal-scoring prowess, she’s exemplified what it means to be a team player. Her ability to read the game and foster partnerships with fellow forwards has often been a masterclass in tactical football. Morgan’s deep connection with the current roster, given her ongoing player role, provides a potential edge. A thorough understanding of the team’s psyche and dynamics may make her a dark horse in this race. Abby Wambach (+5000) Abby Wambach’s name reverberates with authority and respect in the world of soccer. A name that’s etched in the annals of history with her game-changing headers, and her 2015 World Cup win as the crowning glory of a glittering career. As the all-time leading scorer for the USWNT, her prowess in front of the goal was always a sight to behold. But beyond her playing feats, Wambach’s leadership has been her hallmark. An inspiring captain, she’s fostered young talents, guiding them through the pressures of international soccer. Given her extensive experience and innate ability to motivate, the idea of Wambach helming the USWNT managerial position is both intriguing and promising. Hope Solo (+25000) Hope Solo, with her magnetic presence between the posts, will always be remembered as one of the key figures in the USWNT’s 2015 World Cup triumph. Her fearless saves and unparalleled reactions made her a bedrock for the team. Beyond the gloves and green, Solo’s journey has been one of resilience. Her outspoken nature has landed her in controversies, but her understanding of the game and the team’s intricate dynamics is second to none. As an outsider in the managerial race, Solo’s no-nonsense approach and hunger for excellence might just be the shake-up the USWNT needs. Commentary

“In looking at these odds, we’re not just predicting the next USWNT coach; we’re exploring a rich tapestry of soccer legacy,” observes Nick Raffoul, lead editor of SportsLens. “From managers who’ve carved out a niche in the European and American club scenes, to the legends who’ve worn the jersey with pride and passion, each contender brings a unique dimension.

“What’s particularly enthralling is the blend of time-tested expertise and fresh perspectives that this list represents. The coming months promise to be a whirlwind of speculations and hopes, but the next chapter in USWNT’s journey will be nothing short of fascinating.”

Soccer Betting Guides You May Like