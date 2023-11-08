Soccer

UEFA Champions League 2023-24: FC Copenhagen Vs. Manchester United – Date, Where To Watch In US, H2H & Prediction

Sushan Chakraborty
Premier League heavyweights Manchester United will travel to Denmark for their UEFA Champions League Matchday 4 appointment with Copenhagen. Read on to know all about the crucial game on the Red Devils’ soccer calendar.

FC Copenhagen Vs. Manchester United: Date, Time & Venue

Danish side Copenhagen will welcome Manchester United to Parken for their UEFA Champions League Group A clash on Wednesday night (November 8). The kick-off time is set for 3:00 PM ET and 12:00 PM PT.

FC Copenhagen Vs. Manchester United: Where To Watch In The US

Manchester United supporters in the United States can watch the important Champions League game on Paramount+ on Wednesday. Fans in Canada can catch the game on DAZN.

FC Copenhagen Vs. Manchester United: Team Form & H2H Record

Copenhagen fell to a slender 1-0 defeat to Manchester United in their last UEFA Champions League outing. The visitors played well at Old Trafford, but a lapse in concentration allowed Harry Maguire to pop up with the winning goal.

Playing at Parken this time around, Copenhagen will fancy putting pressure on Erik ten Hag’s side from the first minute. They forced Group A leaders Bayern Munich to dig deep in their trip to Denmark, with the German outfit only narrowly escaping with a 2-1 victory. There is no reason they would not be able to deploy similar tactics against the Mancunians this week. Copenhagen, who are in fourth place in Group A with just a solitary point on the board, secured a 4-2 victory over Randers in their last Superliga outing, meaning they will not lack confidence against Ten Hag’s men.

Manchester United, meanwhile, will be under insurmountable pressure to return with a favorable result from their trip to Denmark. After suffering consecutive 3-0 defeats to Manchester City (Premier League) and Newcastle United (Carabao Cup), they bounced back with a narrow 1-0 win over Fulham on Saturday (November 4). They need to bag their second consecutive victory in the Champions League against the same opponent to take some pressure off the Dutch coach and possibly move into second place in Group A.

As per Opta Analyst, United and Copenhagen have crossed paths a total of 10 times over the years. The Old Trafford outfit have won seven, drawn once, and lost twice against Copenhagen. Worryingly for United, both of their defeats to Copenhagen came in such away games.

FC Copenhagen Vs. Manchester United: Prediction

Given the way they have performed this season, there is no telling whether Manchester United would be up for the task on Wednesday night. But since we have to pick, we are backing United to turn up and bag maximum points in Denmark. We expect a closely contested encounter, ending 2-1 in favor of the English giants.

