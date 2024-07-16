American Football

Tyreek Hill has backed Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa going into the 2024 season, as rumours continue to circulate surrounding a contract extension for the Florida star. 

Tua Tagovailoa Still Seeking Contract Extension

There has been plenty of speculation about Tua Tagovailoa’s future in Miami during this offseason, with the rest of his quarterback draft class already earning huge extensions in the past year.

Joe Burrow, Jalen Hurts and Justin Herbert were all drafted alongside Tagovailoa in 2020 and all three have earned huge extensions with their respective franchises in their first three years in the league.

Tua Tagovailoa has reportedly been seeking a new deal in Miami all summer, with his current contract set to expire in 2025.

Another player in Miami who is due a contract extension is eight-time Pro Bowler Tyreek Hill and the wide receiver is backing his quarterback all the way going into 2024.

Speaking on Tua’s situation ahead of the new season, Hill said: “We need him.

“For people to like sit here and try to discredit Tua and say he’s not deserving of a contract is wild to me.

“A lot of guys on the team understand his value and understand that we need him. We need his leadership, we need the mindset that he brings into each and every week. It’s there. It’s like Terminator almost, man. I feel like he should be one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the league.”

Tagovailoa has played four seasons in the NFL, with 2023 marking the first campaign where the Miami quarterback played every game in the regular season.

The Dolphins playoff drought continued again last season though, as they were knocked out in the WildCard round for a second consecutive season by eventual Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs.

It has now been nearly 25 years without a playoff win for Miami, as their last success in a playoff match came all the way back in 2000 against the Colts.

Should Tagovailoa earn a new deal before the season begins, there will be high expectations on the star to finally bring some playoff success to Florida.

