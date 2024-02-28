Soccer

Tottenham & Newcastle Set To Battle It Out For 15-Goal Eintracht Frankfurt Striker Omar Marmoush

Author image
Cai Parry
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Tottenham Marmoush
Tottenham Marmoush

Premier League giants Tottenham are interested in signing Eintracht Frankfurt’s 15-goal striker Omar Marmoush this summer, however they could face competition from Newcastle United.

Tottenham Set Sights On Frankfurt’s Omar Marmoush

Ange Postecoglou is looking to bolster his attacking options in the summer, and it is now being reported that Tottenham are interested in bringing Eintracht Frankfurt and Egypt striker Omar Marmoush to North London.

Spurs have undoubtedly improved as a whole since Postecoglou’s arrival last summer, but they haven’t quite filled the void that Harry Kane has left since departing for Bayern Munich.

Both Heung-min Son and Richarlison have enjoyed spells leading the line, with Timo Werner also arriving to provide further options in January, but Kane’s goalscoring output is yet to have been replicated.

Tottenham have the option to make Werner’s move from RB Leipzig a permanent one in the summer for a fee believed to be £15 million, however it remains unclear if that option will be activated.

If they decide against permanently signing the 27-year-old, they are likely to look elsewhere. According to German outlet Bild, this scenario could see the Premier League side swoop for Frankfurt’s Marmoush.

Spurs scouts are said to be very impressed with the Egyptian’s performances in the Bundesliga, as he currently boasts 15 goals and five assists in 30 appearances across all competitions this season.

Marmoush remains under contract at Deutsche Bank Park until the summer of 2027 after joining from Wolfsburg on a free transfer last summer, but Frankfurt may have to prepare for life without him as Tottenham, along with other European sides, look to launch a bid for the €30-40 million rated attacker.

Tottenham Face Competition From Newcastle For Marmoush

One of the other European sides chasing Marmoush’s signature is none other than big spending Newcastle United, who want a new striker to deputise for Sweden international Alexander Isak.

It is believed that any incoming striker would likely take up Callum Wilson’s role within the squad, as the 32-year-old England international enters the final year of his contract at St. James’ Park.

Marmoush would likely be afforded plenty of opportunities to stake a claim for a starting spot within Eddie Howe’s line-up too, as both Isak and Wilson are fairly injury prone and have missed several matches due to their respective issues throughout the campaign.

There have also been question marks over whether Wilson will be sold in the summer in order to avoid him leaving on a free transfer in the summer of 2025, with all of Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United previously being linked with the striker, as well as clubs in the up-and-coming Saudi Pro League.

Newcastle boss Howe discussed Wilson’s role at the club in the final days of the January transfer window, and revealed that he wanted to keep the ex-Bournemouth talisman on Tyneside for the time being.

“He’s got big ambitions and we want to keep him here but some things are out of our control. The club is acting with the long-term interests of the club and they have to. Let’s see what happens.”

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Cai Parry

Cai Parry is a sports writer who holds a degree in Football Journalism (BA Hons) from the University of Derby. Cai has been published by both Nottingham Forest FC and Burton Albion FC, working closely with their under-21, under-19, and women's sides, mainly providing matchday content such as match reports and interviews. As well, Cai has experience working in social media with the Football Association of Wales, where he worked on a freelance basis. He also has experience as an accredited writer in the JD Cymru Premier for both Y Clwb Pêl-Droed and welshfootie, where he has produced matchday content as an on location reporter since the 2019/20 season.
View All Posts By Cai Parry
Author Image

Cai Parry

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Cai Parry is a sports writer who holds a degree in Football Journalism (BA Hons) from the University of Derby. Cai has been published by both Nottingham Forest FC and Burton Albion FC, working closely with their under-21, under-19, and women's sides, mainly providing matchday content such as match reports and interviews. As well, Cai has experience working in social media with the Football Association of Wales, where he worked on a freelance basis. He also has experience as an accredited writer in the JD Cymru Premier for both Y Clwb Pêl-Droed and welshfootie, where he has produced matchday content as an on location reporter since the 2019/20 season.
View All Posts By Cai Parry

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Tottenham Marmoush
Soccer

LATEST Tottenham & Newcastle Set To Battle It Out For 15-Goal Eintracht Frankfurt Striker Omar Marmoush

Author image Cai Parry  •  Feb 28 2024
Barcelona De Gea
Soccer
Barcelona Eye Shock Move For Ex-Manchester United Goalkeeper David De Gea
Author image Cai Parry  •  Feb 28 2024

La Liga giants Barcelona are considering a shock move for ex-Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea in their search for a backup stopper. Barcelona Targeting David De Gea Former Manchester…

Chelsea Ace Mykhailo Mudryk
Soccer
“For Me, Mudryk is the most talented and unique player” – Shakhtar CEO Advices Chelsea On How They Can Get The Best Out Of Underperforming Winger
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Feb 28 2024

Shakhtar Donetsk CEO, Sergiy Palkin, has advised Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino to work closely and patiently with Mykhailo Mudryk to get the best out of him. Mudryk Has Not Been…

Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta Champions League
Soccer
Arsenal Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Reveals Why Gunners Passed Up The Opportunity To Sign Barcelona Target Last Summer
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Feb 28 2024
Liverpool Varela
Soccer
Liverpool Keen On Summer Transfer Swoop For Porto Defensive Midfielder Alan Varela
Author image Cai Parry  •  Feb 28 2024
Manchester United Have Salvaged 9 Points From A Losing Position This Season
Soccer
Manchester United News: Fabrizio Romano Addresses Erik Ten Hag Exit Rumors Following Rio Ferdinand’s Mikel Arteta Comments
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Feb 28 2024
Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola
Soccer
“It’s been a tough season for him” – Manchester City Boss Pep Guardiola Confirms Fresh Injury Blow Ahead Of Manchester United & Liverpool Clashes
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Feb 28 2024
Arrow to top