Premier League giants Tottenham are interested in signing Eintracht Frankfurt’s 15-goal striker Omar Marmoush this summer, however they could face competition from Newcastle United.

Ange Postecoglou is looking to bolster his attacking options in the summer, and it is now being reported that Tottenham are interested in bringing Eintracht Frankfurt and Egypt striker Omar Marmoush to North London.

Spurs have undoubtedly improved as a whole since Postecoglou’s arrival last summer, but they haven’t quite filled the void that Harry Kane has left since departing for Bayern Munich.

Both Heung-min Son and Richarlison have enjoyed spells leading the line, with Timo Werner also arriving to provide further options in January, but Kane’s goalscoring output is yet to have been replicated.

Tottenham have the option to make Werner’s move from RB Leipzig a permanent one in the summer for a fee believed to be £15 million, however it remains unclear if that option will be activated.

If they decide against permanently signing the 27-year-old, they are likely to look elsewhere. According to German outlet Bild, this scenario could see the Premier League side swoop for Frankfurt’s Marmoush.

Spurs scouts are said to be very impressed with the Egyptian’s performances in the Bundesliga, as he currently boasts 15 goals and five assists in 30 appearances across all competitions this season.

Marmoush remains under contract at Deutsche Bank Park until the summer of 2027 after joining from Wolfsburg on a free transfer last summer, but Frankfurt may have to prepare for life without him as Tottenham, along with other European sides, look to launch a bid for the €30-40 million rated attacker.

Tottenham Face Competition From Newcastle For Marmoush

One of the other European sides chasing Marmoush’s signature is none other than big spending Newcastle United, who want a new striker to deputise for Sweden international Alexander Isak.

It is believed that any incoming striker would likely take up Callum Wilson’s role within the squad, as the 32-year-old England international enters the final year of his contract at St. James’ Park.

Marmoush would likely be afforded plenty of opportunities to stake a claim for a starting spot within Eddie Howe’s line-up too, as both Isak and Wilson are fairly injury prone and have missed several matches due to their respective issues throughout the campaign.

There have also been question marks over whether Wilson will be sold in the summer in order to avoid him leaving on a free transfer in the summer of 2025, with all of Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United previously being linked with the striker, as well as clubs in the up-and-coming Saudi Pro League.

Newcastle boss Howe discussed Wilson’s role at the club in the final days of the January transfer window, and revealed that he wanted to keep the ex-Bournemouth talisman on Tyneside for the time being.

“He’s got big ambitions and we want to keep him here but some things are out of our control. The club is acting with the long-term interests of the club and they have to. Let’s see what happens.”