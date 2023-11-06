London is home to some of the best clubs in England, including north Londoners Tottenham Hotspur and west London outfit Chelsea. They are not derby rivals in the traditional sense, as Spurs are closer to Arsenal and Chelsea to Fulham. However, sparks have regularly flown whenever the two teams have met in London.

On Monday night (November 6), Spurs and Chelsea will renew hostilities at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. To add gasoline to the fire, Mauricio Pochettino will sit in the opposition dugout, just under four years after he bid the Lilywhites goodbye.

In anticipation of the mouth-watering London showdown, we will take a look at a handful of players who know what it feels like to be loved and jeered by both fanbases. Here are the top five players who have played for both Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea.

#5 Jimmy Greaves

Jimmy Greaves, who is rightly regarded as a Tottenham Hotspur legend, earned prominence at Chelsea. Between 1957 and 1961, the 1966 FIFA World Cup winner scored 132 goals for the Pensioners.

Greaves joined Milan following his Chelsea stint but returned to England just half a season after, signing a deal to play for Tottenham. He shattered numerous scoring records over the next nine years, bagging a whopping 266 goals and helping the club to two FA Cups, two Community Shields, and one Europapokal der Pokalsieger Sieger trophy. Greaves is currently Spurs’ second-leading scorer of all-time behind Harry Kane (280).

#4 Bobby Smith

Legendary center-forward Bobby Smith joined Chelsea in 1950. Over the next five years, Smith scored 23 goals in 74 appearances, helping them to the First Division title in the 1954-55 season. Impressed with his work at Chelsea, Tottenham signed Smith in 1955.

Between 1955 and 1964, Smith scored a staggering 208 goals in 317 senior matches. His invaluable goals helped the club to five trophies, including two FA Cups and one Premier League title. Smith is the third-leading scorer in Spurs’ history, behind Harry Kane (280 goals) and Jimmy Greaves (266 goals).

#3 Glenn Hoddle

Glenn Hoddle, who is widely hailed as one of the best players to ever play for Tottenham Hotspur, rose through the Lilywhites’ youth system before becoming a regular in the senior team. Between 1974 and 1987, Hoddle played 490 matches with the senior team, scoring 110 times and winning the 1983-84 UEFA Cup.

The former attacking midfielder played for Monaco and Swindon Town before signing for Chelsea. Hoddle was at Stamford Bridge for three years before calling time on his career. He played only 37 matches for the west London club, scoring once and providing three assists.

#2 Graham Roberts

A Tottenham Hotspur legend through and through, Graham Roberts joined the club in 1980. Over the next four years, the former English center-back played 211 games for Spurs, scoring 26 times and helping them to two FA Cups and one UEFA Cup. Such was his commitment that he refused to leave the pitch despite losing three teeth following a bust-up with an opponent in the final of the FA Cup in 1981.

Roberts spent between 1986 and 1988 at Rangers before signing for Chelsea. Over the next two seasons, Roberts played 70 games, helping the Pensioners to the Second Division title in the 1988-89 season.

#1 William Gallas

Former France international William Gallas joined Chelsea from Marseille in July 2001. Before shockingly forcing his way to Arsenal in August 2006, Gallas played 225 games for the Blues, scoring 14 times and claiming eight assists. The center-back played a crucial role as Chelsea won two Premier League titles, one League Cup, and one Community Shield during his stay.

After spending four years at Arsenal, Gallas joined their north London neighbors Tottenham Hotspur. Before leaving the club as a free agent in the summer of 2013, Gallas played 78 games for Spurs in all competitions, scoring once.