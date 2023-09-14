Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are one of the most aggressive movers in the transfer market. The French side have an abundance of funds at their disposal and are not afraid to put their money to good use. Considering their appetite for success, it is no surprise that they completed the two most expensive signings in history, bringing Neymar ($238.57 million) and Kylian Mbappe ($193.43 million) to the club.

PSG are not what we call a selling club, but that does not mean they have not had their fair share of top-dollar exits. In the list below, we will take a look at their biggest sales, meet the top five players who earned the club big bucks on their way out.

#5 Ronaldinho to Barcelona – $34.70 million

Ronaldinho joined PSG from Brazilian side Gremio in the summer of 2001. The Brazil icon was not a world-beater at the time but still showed signs of his brilliance. His pace, power, and movement attracted attention from some of the biggest teams in Europe, including La Liga powerhouse Barcelona. Finally, in the summer of 2003, the Catalans splurged a handsome $34.70 million to bring him to Camp Nou. Ronaldinho turned out to be one of Barca’s best-ever signings, with him going on to win two Spanish titles and one Champions League trophy, amongst other honors. His exploits at Barca helped him to his only Ballon d’Or award in 2005.

Before making the move to Spain, Ronaldinho played 77 games for Les Parisiens, scoring 25 times and claiming 17 assists across competitions.

#4 David Luiz to Chelsea – $37.61 million

Former Brazil international David Luiz signed for PSG in July 2014, joining from Chelsea in a then-record $53.16 million deal. Two decent seasons later, Luiz returned to Stamford Bridge, with PSG accepting a $37.61 million bid for the center-back.

Luiz performed adequately during his stay at the Parc des Princes. The Flamengo star appeared in 89 games for the club across two seasons, scoring eight times and claiming four assists. He helped the club to nine trophies, including two Ligue 1 titles and two Coupe de France trophies.

#3 Goncalo Guedes to Valencia – $42.98 million

In January 2017, PSG signed Portuguese forward Goncalo Guedes for a $32.22 million fee from Benfica. Later in September, they loaned him out to La Liga outfit Valencia, as he was not getting enough minutes in the presence of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe. In August 2018, Valencia approached PSG to sign the player permanently and the club obliged, accepting a $42.98 million bid for the 26-year-old.

Guedes hardly got the chance to make his mark at the Parc des Princes. He appeared in just 13 games for the club in all competitions, recording just one assist.

#2 Marco Verratti to Al-Arabi – $48.35 million

The latest entrant on the list, Marco Verratti, also happens to be PSG’s second longest-serving and the most decorated player of all time. Marco Verratti, who joined Qatari club Al-Arabi in a $48.35 million deal on September 13, spent 11 years at the club, making a whopping 416 appearances. Only Jean-Marc Pilorget (436 games) played more matches for the Parisians.

Joining from Italian side Pescara in July 2012, Verratti quickly became the cornerstone of PSG’s midfield. In 416 appearances, Verratti scored 11 times and provided 61 assists. His midfield wizardry helped Les Parisiens to a staggering 30 trophies, including nine Ligue 1 titles and six Coupe de France trophies.

#1 Neymar to Al-Hilal – $96.70 million

Surprisingly, the most expensive signing in PSG’s history is also their most expensive sale. Neymar, who joined the Parisians for a world-record $238.57 million fee from Barcelona in 2017, left the club in August, joining Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal for an eye-popping $96.70 million.

Neymar produced his fair share of eye-catching performances at the Parc des Princes, but his six-year stint was shrouded in controversy. He received criticism for his work ethic, exuberant lifestyle, lack of fitness, and inability to step up in the biggest games. Before bidding the club adieu last month, Brazil’s all-time leading scorer Neymar appeared in 173 games in all competitions, scoring 118 times and providing 77 assists. He won five Ligue 1 titles and three Coupe de France trophies with the club amongst others.