Logan Paul willing to bet $5bn Prime share that Jake Paul beats Tommy Fury

Joe Lyons
Logan Paul tweeted saying he would bet his $5 billion share in sports hydration brand Prime that his brother Jake beats Tommy Fury in the ring tonight.

What Is Logan Paul’s Share In Prime?

On the True Geordie podcast last year, Logan Paul stated that his price to sell his share of prime was $5 billion – which he would be prepared to back Jake Paul with against Tommy Fury.

How Much Would Logan Paul Win With $5bn On Jake Paul To Win?

If Logan Paul puts his money where his mouth is and bets $5 billion on his brother to beat the 23-year-old brother of heavyweight champion Tyson, he would win over $8 billion$3 billion profit.

Paul and Fury go head-to-head in the ring tonight after two previously cancelled bouts.

Fury pulled out of an original agreement to fight in Florida in late 2021 due to injury and illness, much to the disappointment of his opponent.

Tyron Woodley stepped in and was knocked out by Paul before another agreement to fight was signed in August 2022 and scheduled to take place in New York.

When it came time to fight however, the Englishman was denied access into the United States with visa issues as his ESTA was unsuccessful with Homeland Security.

Paul continued an impressive run of form by overcoming UFC legend Anderson Silva before rumours began to circulate regarding a third attempt to set up a clash with Fury – this time with the backing of the Saudis.

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites Basketball Insiders, The Sports Daily and Business2Community.
