Golf

Tommy Fleetwood Net Worth, Career Earnings & Endorsement Deals: $15 Million Net Worth For English Golfer

Tommy Fleetwood Golf 1
Tommy Fleetwood Golf 1

Embarking on his third Ryder Cup for Team Europe, we have decided to take an in-depth look at the career of former Race To Dubai winner and English golfing superstar, Tommy Fleetwood. This includes the net worth, career earnings and sponsorship deals of Fleetwood.

Tommy Fleetwood Net Worth Estimated At $15 Million

Tommy Fleetwood embarks on his third Ryder Cup this week, representing Team Europe in Rome at the 2023 Ryder Cup. One of the most popular golfers on Tour, Fleetwood is set to compete this week at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club for Team Europe, hoping to regain the coveted Ryder Cup.

Going into another compelling golfing week, here at SportsLens we have decided to take an in-depth look at Tommy Fleetwood’s net worth, career earnings and sponsorship deals. Tommy Fleetwood’s net worth is estimated to be in the region of $15 million.

The 32-year-old is worth an absolute fortune and is one of the biggest names in the sport of golf right now in Europe. Fleetwood is yet to win a major championship, but is in strong form right now and is a seriously impressive links players too.

Golf Monthly now estimates his net worth to be at least $15 million, based on his lifetime earnings. Fleetwood is undoubtedly one of the biggest names in golf outside of America, with a major championship victory taking his name to a whole other level.

Since winning his maiden European Tour tournament way back in August 2013, Fleetwood has earned tens of millions of dollars. More about the Englishman’s career earnings later in this article.

Fleetwood’s net worth has also been heavily enhanced through ventures off the golf course too. His other main earners off the golf course comes through his various endorsements and sponsorships. Just like Tiger Woods, Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood is one of several Nike golf athletes. Again, more on this later.

The career of Tommy Fleetwood has been an incredibly successful one thusfar, and a second Ryder Cup triumph for Team Europe this week will further assert him as one of the best golfers from across the Atlantic right now.

RELATED: Tiger Woods Net Worth & Career Earnings | Rory McIlroy Net Worth & Career Earnings

Tommy Fleetwood Career Earnings

Year Earnings
2023 $8,610,641
2022 $2,874,009
2021 $1,149,631
2020 $1,130,676
2019 $4,405,318
2018 $4,147,647
2017 $912,392
2016 N/A
2015 $64,126
2014 N/A

Ever since Tommy Fleetwood turned professional, he has had a serious amount of hype and support surrounding him. His first pro win came at the 2013 Johnnie Walker Championship and since then he has won a further five European Tour tournaments. Despite a few years of indifferent form on the golf course, Fleetwood is now trending back in the right direction now.

This year, Fleetwood has been knocking on the door in several European and PGA Tour tournaments around the world. The 1991-born golfing superstar has still never won a tournament in America, but seems to be far more comfortable and at home when playing in the UK.

Fleetwood finished second at The 2019 Open at Royal Portrush, as well as finishing in a tie for fourth place at The 150th Open Championship last year at St Andrews. Despite never winning in America and primarily playing his best golf in Europe, Fleetwood has still earned plenty of money.

Forget off the course earnings for a minute, purely just on the PGA Tour, Tommy Fleetwood has earned $20,325,273 according to pgatour.com. This puts Fleetwood inside the Top 90 on the PGA Tour career earnings list of all time. Not bad for someone who is still yet to win a major championship!

The career earnings don’t stop there thought for the Southport man. According to spotrac.com, Fleetwood’s career earnings in total equates to around $23 million. As mentioned, his official pay-outs are somewhere in the region of $20 million, but he has earned over $3 million more than that in total.

It’s safe to say that Tommy Fleetwood has earned an absolute fortune in his career to date. His career earnings with further catapult year in, year out if he continues to be a successful golfer and claims that elusive major championship triumph. More about his off the course earnings next.

Tommy Fleetwood Golf

RELATED: Rickie Fowler Net Worth & Career Earnings | Jordan Spieth Net Worth & Career Earnings

Tommy Fleetwood Endorsement & Sponsorship Deals

Another reason that Tommy Fleetwood has a net worth of $15 million and has earned upward of $23 million in his career is due to the fact he has various sponsors. Fleetwood is one of several golfers endorsed by Nike, along with the likes of Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler and Tony Finau to name but a few.

Although Nike are Fleetwood’s main sponsor, he is also endorsed by several other high-class brands. Some of these include the likes of TaylorMade, Tag Heuer and BMW. However, it is unknown how much Tommy Fleetwood is paid annually from his various sponsors. It is surely a fortune though, given the calibre of these extra revenue streams.

Fleetwood’s excellent ability and energy for golf have made him a sought-after player when it comes to big brand and worldwide companies looking to get on board the Tommy Fleetwood hype-train.

Fleetwood has been a Nike athlete since before he turned pro back in 2010. He has worn Nike clothing ever since on the golf course. He used to use Nike golf clubs up until 2016 when they stopped manufacturing equipment, but has continued to wear their gear on the golf course regardless.

All of these sponsors, along with his earnings on the golf course are all huge factors in the growth of Fleetwood’s net worth.

RELATED: Jason Day Net Worth & Career Earnings | Brooks Koepka Net Worth & Career Earnings

Arrow to top