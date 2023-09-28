Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has questioned Chelsea’s transfer policy, suggesting they are randomly buying players without thinking about the team’s requirements and compatibility.

Since buying the club from Roman Abramovich last year, Todd Boehly and Co. have spent over a whopping £1 billion ($1.22 billion) on new players. Despite having so many top players at their disposal, the Blues have struggled to find their footing. They finished 12th in the league last season and are currently sitting in 14th place in the Premier League standings.

Carragher Pins Chelsea’s Struggles On Poor Planning

On the Stick to Football podcast, Carragher claimed that Chelsea‘s poor displays prove that money alone cannot guarantee success. He said (via FourFourTwo):

“This is nothing against Chelsea, but the good thing to come of this is that it shows you that throwing lots of money at something doesn’t automatically work.

“There has got to be a plan, a structure. Who are you bringing in? Who’s playing with who? The best teams will normally spend the most money, I understand that, but the way Chelsea have done it – spending so much in the last twelve months – there is more to it.”

Carragher Gives Transparent Advice To The Blues

The Pensioners have one of the best squads in the English Premier League, boasting two or three impressive players in each position. Despite their unmatched depth, Chelsea continue to be linked with almost every player on the market.

Carragher has urged the Blues to be respectful to the players they currently have and give them the minutes they deserve. The Englishman added:

“We’ve all been in successful teams – yes, you need top players, but you need a connection in the dressing room, a connection with the manager, a connection with the crowd, and how can that ever happen at Chelsea? I just don’t see it.

“The manager changes every two minutes. There are players coming in left, right and center. There are probably two or three players for every position. When you bring a player in, for example, Mykhailo Mudryk – we know he hasn’t done well but they are still buying wingers. You’ve got to give that lad a chance.”

He concluded by saying:

“Every player must feel like there isn’t a real opportunity there for them because someone could take their place two games later. There can’t be any kind of spirit or connection at Chelsea from the top to the bottom.”

Chelsea ended their three-game winless streak with a 1-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion in the third round of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday (September 27). They will return to Premier League action with a trip to Fulham on Monday night (October 2).