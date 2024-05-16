Every team worth their salt dream of headlining the most highly anticipated match on the European soccer calendar — the UEFA Champions League final. However, getting to the final hurdle is easier said than done, as the finest teams on the continent do everything in their power to spoil the party.

Roughly two weeks away from this year’s UEFA Champions League final between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund, let us take a look at some teams that have overcome the odds to make it to the showpiece event time and again. Continue reading to check out the seven teams that have played the most UEFA Champions League finals since 1992.

#7 Manchester United: 4 Finals

Record 20-time English champions Manchester United have reached four UEFA Champions League finals since the tournament got a makeover in the 1992-93 season. The Red Devils won the first two finals and lost the latter two. In the European Cup era, United beat Benfica 4-1 in the only final they played in (1967-68).

Manchester United last qualified for the UEFA Champions League final in the 2010-11 season. Unfortunately for the Mancunians, Pep Guardiola’s Barcelona — who beat them previously in 2008-09 — once again came out on top, bagging a 3-1 win at Wembley Stadium. Man United’s last UCL win came in 2007-08, with them beating Chelsea on penalties in the final at the Luzhniki Stadium.

#6 Liverpool: 5 Finals

The most successful English team in UEFA Champions League/European Cup history, Liverpool have headlined five finals since the 1992-93 season. The Reds won twice and lost three times. In the European Cup era, the Merseysiders appeared in five finals, winning four times.

Liverpool last qualified for the UEFA Champions League final in the 2021-22 season. The Merseysiders played their hearts out against Real Madrid, but Thibaut Courtois and Vinicius Jr. denied them their seventh title, helping Los Blancos to a 1-0 victory. Liverpool’s last UCL triumph came in 2018-19, as they beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 in the final at the Estadio Metropolitano in Madrid.

#5 Barcelona: 5 Finals

La Liga giants Barcelona have clinched the fifth place, having qualified for five finals in the highly competitive UEFA Champions League. The Blaugrana have won four of their last five finals, with their only defeat coming against AC Milan in 1993-94. During the European Cup era, Barcelona played three finals, winning just once.

Barcelona, one of the most dominant teams in Europe, have not won the Champions League since the 2014-15 season. They beat Juventus 3-1 in the final at the Olympiastadion to be crowned European champions for the fifth time.

#4 Juventus: 6 Finals

The most successful Italian team in the last 15 years, Juventus have qualified for six UEFA Champions League finals thus far. Surprisingly, they failed to take most of their chances, winning only one final in the Champions League era. Pre-1992, Juventus reached three finals, winning once.

Juventus last qualified for the Champions League in the 2016-17 season. Unfortunately, the Bianconeri could not hold their own against the formidable Real Madrid and succumbed to a 4-1 defeat. Their last victory in the competition came in the 1995-96 season, as they bested Ajax on penalties at Stadio Olimpico.

#3 Bayern Munich: 6 Finals

The most successful team in German soccer history, Bayern Munich have also reached six UEFA Champions League finals, losing three and winning three. Before the competition evolved, Bayern Munich reached five European Cup finals, winning thrice.

Bayern Munich have won their last couple of UEFA Champions League finals. The last one came in 2019-20, as they bagged a slender 1-0 victory over Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at Estadio do SL Benfica.

#2 AC Milan: 6 Finals

Serie A giants AC Milan have failed to impress in the Champions League in recent years, but they have still managed to maintain second position in the rankings. Since the 1992-93 season, the Rossoneri have played in six finals, winning three times. Milan also played five finals in the European Cup era, winning four times.

AC Milan reached the first three finals of the Champions League era. They lost the first one to Marseille, won the second one against Barcelona, and lost the third one to Ajax. Milan’s last UCL final appearance came in 2006-07, in which they picked up a 2-1 win over Liverpool.

#1 Real Madrid: 9 Finals*

Real Madrid, the most dominant team in the competition’s history, have unsurprisingly reached the most Champions League finals. Since the tournament got a facelift in 1992, Los Blancos have played in eight finals. They will play their ninth on June 1 against Borussia Dortmund at Wembley Stadium. In the European Cup era, Madrid played nine finals, winning six.

Real Madrid have been unstoppable in the UEFA Champions League finals, coming out on top on the previous eight occasions. Their last triumph came in the 2021-22 season, as they beat Liverpool 1-0 at Stade de France to claim their 14th European Cup/Champions League.