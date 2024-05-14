Soccer

Report: Sought-After Serie A Star Dreams Of Chelsea Transfer

Sushan Chakraborty
Napoli ace Victor Osimhen is reportedly dreaming of signing for Chelsea in the summer transfer window. According to reports, the Nigerian center-forward has also drawn interest from Arsenal, Manchester United, and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Napoli Ace Victor Osimhen Only Wants To Sign For Chelsea

Napoli splurged a handsome €77.5 million ($83.65 million) to sign Osimhen from LOSC Lille in the summer of 2020. The attacker enjoyed a couple of decent seasons before coming on his own in 2022-23. The 28-year-old enjoyed a breathtaking Serie A campaign, scoring 26 times and providing five assists in 32 matches, firing Napoli to the title. It marked the Partenopei’s first title win since the 1989-90 season.

Seeing him light up Italy, many teams tried to make a move for him last summer, but Napoli shot the offers down. In December, Osimhen signed a new deal with Napoli, extending his stay until June 30, 2026. Although he still has time left on his contract, many expect Osimhen to part ways with Napoli this summer. And according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, he only has one destination in mind.

Osimhen reportedly sees Stamford Bridge as his ideal destination, but Chelsea will have to fork out a sizable fee to fulfill the striker’s dream. Napoli are well aware of the Nigeria international’s value and will only accept an offer in the region of €120-130 ($129.53-140.32) million this summer. Having spent well over a billion under Todd Boehly in the last couple of years, Chelsea will have to tread cautiously to avoid Financial Fair Play (FFP) sanctions.

Osimhen has played 132 matches for Napoli in all competitions so far, scoring 76 times and providing 18 assists.

PSG Interested In Signing Top-Rated Serie A Winger

While Chelsea are eyeing a move for Osimhen, PSG are reportedly looking to lure his teammate Khvicha Kvaratskhelia away from Napoli. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Parisians are preparing a summer swoop for the Georgian winger and are prepared to lend Napoli one of their players to make it happen.

PSG are reportedly ready to pay Napoli €80 million ($86.35 million) cash and send Randal Kolo Muani on a season-long loan. Les Parisiens are even prepared to cover the French attacker’s salary for the year.

However, unlike Osimhen, Kvaratskhelia does not want to leave Napoli this summer. The three-time Serie A winners are also keen on keeping him and are currently in talks with the player’s agent over a renewal. As per Gazzetta, Napoli could only consider an offer in the range of €130 million ($140.32 million) for their winger, which is significantly more than what PSG are willing to pay.

