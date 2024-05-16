Former Premier League defender Stephen Warnock has explained why Liverpool failed to win the title this season, identifying two games that derailed their campaign. He claimed the Reds failed to capitalize on their chances against Manchester United and Crystal Palace in April, causing their Premier League charge to unravel.

In his last season as Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp had the opportunity to win the quadruple. However, thanks to a spectacular slump in March and April, they crashed out of the Premier League title race, the UEFA Europa League, and the FA Cup, one after one. Had it not been for the shootout win over Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final, the Merseysiders would have finished without a single trophy.

Stephen Warnock Says Manchester United & Crystal Palace Results Cost Liverpool The Title

Having beaten Brighton & Hove Albion and Sheffield United in consecutive matches, Liverpool traveled to Manchester United to bolster their Premier League charge on April 7. Klopp’s men dominated proceedings for most of the game, but could not find the winning goal, ultimately settling for a 2-2 draw. Calamity struck at Anfield Stadium the following weekend, as underdogs Crystal Palace bagged a 1-0 victory over the Premier League aspirants.

According to Warnock, those two matches were the beginning of Liverpool’s collapse. When asked if Klopp’s final season at Anfield can be considered a success, the ex-Liverpool man said (via Sports Mole with NewBettingSites.uk):

“To a certain degree it will because of where they were at last season. You’d have taken Champions League football at the start of the season, but when you’ve come so close, I get the feeling that they’ll look back at the end of the season and think what could have been?

“I don’t think there was much missing in the team, missed opportunities, missed chances in big games, especially away at Manchester United, I think that was the one that set everything off. The Crystal Palace game at home, big opportunities missed in that, and then it just started to unravel for Liverpool.”

Liverpool, who will finish third in the league this season, will play their final match of the season against Premier League rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday (May 19).