Chelsea Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Claims Blues Have Concrete Interest In Brazilian Wonderkid

Sushan Chakraborty
Chelsea Manager Mauricio Pochettino
Chelsea Manager Mauricio Pochettino

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has claimed Chelsea are keen on signing Palmeiras wonderkid Estevao Willian in the summer transfer window. According to Romano, the Blues have been in talks with the club since January but have not yet put an official bid on the table.

Fabrizio Romano Claims Chelsea Have “Concrete” Interest In Estevao Willian

Chelsea have always had a habit of picking up young and talented individuals, but under Todd Boehly, it has gone up to unprecedented levels. Over the last two summer transfer windows, Chelsea spent hundreds of millions recruiting some of the most sought-after young talents around Europe.

According to Romano, they have now turned their attention toward Brazil and are eyeing a move for Estevao Willian aka ‘Messinho.’ The Pensioners have reportedly been in contact with Palmeiras since January but it is not yet a done deal.

In his Daily Briefing column for CaughtOffside, the Italian journalist revealed:

A big story circulating yesterday was about Chelsea being confident of signing Palmeiras wonderkid Estevao Willian. My understanding is that talks have been taking place since January – initial discussions, with Chelsea interested and very keen. Nothing is done yet also because Palmeiras are still waiting for an official bid but interest is concrete. 

Palmeiras keep producing fantastic talents, as we saw with Endrick, who will be joining Real Madrid in the summer, and Estevao is another big prospect for the future. Nicknamed ‘Messinho’, he’s surely rated among the best talents in South America.”

Real Madrid & Barcelona Have Also Enquired About Messinho

According to a report from Goal Brasil, Chelsea are not the only team keeping tabs on 17-year-old Palmeiras attacker Messinho. Real Madrid — who have had a lot of success signing top talents from Brazil in recent years — have reportedly enquired about him while their arch-rivals Barcelona are also monitoring his situation.

The gifted right-winger publicly expressed his desire to follow in his idol Lionel Messi‘s footsteps in Blaugrana. However, Barca may not have the financial means to sign the much-revered dribbler. According to reports, Palmeiras want €45 million ($48.36 million) for the player. But it does not include the transfer fee interested clubs must pay to obtain Messinho’s services.

All factored in, the move could cost around €55 million ($59.10 million), which could be too big a bill to foot for Barcelona.

Arrow to top