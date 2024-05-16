Soccer

“You are the best supporters” – Erik ten Hag Makes Bold FA Cup Promise After Manchester United’s Win Over Newcastle United

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Sports Editor
2 min read
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has assured fans that his players will do everything in their power to win the FA Cup final. They will face crosstown rivals and holders Manchester City in the final match on the English soccer calendar on Saturday, May 25.

Manchester United End Premier League Home Run On A Winning Note

Having failed to win their last three Premier League games, Ten Hag’s Manchester United welcomed Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United to Old Trafford for their penultimate league outing on Wednesday night (May 15). The Red Devils were not at their best, but they somehow held on to secure a 3-2 victory against the Magpies.

Kobbie Mainoo, Amad Diallo, and Rasmus Hojlund found the back of the net for United, whereas Anthony Gordon and Lewis Hall scored for the Toffees.

The victory took eighth-placed United’s points tally to 57. They are level on points with seventh-placed Newcastle but have a vastly inferior goal difference (+21 vs -3).

Erik ten Hag Makes Bold FA Cup Claim After Newcastle Win

After the game, Ten Hag took the mic to address the fans who flocked to Old Trafford on Wednesday night. The Dutchman called United fans the best in the world and thanked them for cheering through the thick and thin. Lastly, he promised that every Manchester United player would give their 100% in the FA Cup final against Manchester City.

Ten Hag said (via Football365):

On behalf of the players, staff and myself I want to thank you all for the brilliant support during this season. As you know it wasn’t an easy season, but one thing remained constant and that was the backing of you for the team.

This season is not over yet. First we go to Brighton where we travel for three points and then we go to Wembley. And I promise you those players will give everything to get that cup and bring it to Old Trafford. We are sure you will be there supporting us – thank you, you are the best supporters in the world.”

Manchester United lost both of their Premier League matches against Manchester City this season. United lost 3-0 at Old Trafford in October and suffered a 3-1 defeat at the Etihad Stadium in March.

