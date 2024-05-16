Soccer

Report: Arsenal Are In Advanced Talks With 20-Year-Old Bundesliga Star

Sushan Chakraborty
Arsenal Have Conceded The Least Number Of Goals In Premier League
The Premier League has yet to conclude, but title aspirants Arsenal are already looking ahead. They are reportedly closing in on RB Leipzig’s 20-year-old sensation Benjamin Sesko, with the two parties currently holding advanced talks.

Arsenal Set To Trigger Benjamin Sesko’s €50 Million Release Clause

According to CaughtOffside, Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal have made Sesko their priority for the summer transfer window, snubbing Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyokeres and Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak. Although Gyokeres and Isak are more experienced and seemingly more prolific, they would have demanded a higher premium than Sesko, who only has a €50 million release clause in his RB Leipzig contract. Since Arsenal plan to bolster their midfield as well this summer, they have gone with the most value-for-money option.

Arteta is reportedly a big fan of the Slovenia international and has asked the club to make him a priority in the summer transfer window.

As per the aforementioned report, Arsenal want to sign Sesko on a four-year deal with an option to extend for an additional year. The player has accepted the length of the contract and talks between the two parties are progressing well. Sesko is now supposedly prioritizing a move to Arsenal, overlooking interest from AC Milan.

Chelsea A Wild Card In Benjamin Sesko Pursuit

Despite Sesko’s inclination toward north London, Arsenal cannot afford to rest on their laurels, as local rivals Chelsea are also keeping a close eye on the top-rated youngster.

According to CaughtOffside’s report, Chelsea want to sign a prolific center-forward and are eyeing a move for Napoli ace Victor Osimhen. The 2022-23 Serie A winner will be up for sale this summer but interested parties must be willing to pay €120-130 million ($130.47-141.34 million) for his services.

If Chelsea cannot complete the move, they could turn their attention to Sesko — a player they have great admiration for. If that happens, Arsenal could have a tough time outbidding the Pensioners.

Sesko, who joined RB Leipzig from sister club RB Salzburg in July 2023, has been in top form this season. Playing 30 games in the Bundesliga (16 starts), he has scored 13 times and provided two assists. His contract with Leipzig runs out in June 2028.

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
