Report: Arsenal Weighing Up Surprise Swoop For Long-Time Chelsea Target

Sushan Chakraborty
Premier League leaders Arsenal are reportedly plotting to make a move for Everton goalkeeper and Chelsea target Jordan Pickford in the summer transfer window. Mikel Arteta, who is reportedly a big fan of the English goalkeeper, is looking at Pickford as a potential replacement for Aaron Ramsdale.

Mikel Arteta Wants To Bring Jordan Pickford To Arsenal

The goalkeeping position has thrown up quite a few controversies for Arsenal this season. It all started when Arteta signed David Raya on loan from Brentford, giving the Spaniard Ramsdale’s first XI slot. Since the switch, Raya has played almost every game when fit, compelling Ramsdale think about moving away from the Emirates Stadium.

According to sources, Ramsdale could leave Arsenal at the end of the 2023-24 season, and Arteta wants to bring a solid goalkeeper, primarily as a backup for Raya, to fight on all fronts in 2024-25.

As per TEAMtalk, Arteta is a big fan of Everton goalkeeper Pickford and the club are currently weighing up a move for him. The Spaniard reportedly thinks Pickford is one of the best ball-playing goalkeepers around. And since Arsenal like to build from the back, Arteta prefers a goalkeeper who is comfortable with the ball at his feet.

Pickford, who joined the club from Sunderland for around £25 million ($31.34 million) in 2017, has been in excellent form this season. However, due to the Toffees’ poor economic state, they could be forced to sell him to the highest bidder.

Chelsea’s Interest Complicates Jordan Pickford Pursuit For Gunners

Everton’s poor financial state can entice Arsenal to make an offer. But signing him will not be easy, as Chelsea are also in the running to secure his services. The Blues have always kept an eye on Pickford, but Everton were never ready to listen to offers. Since the situation may change this summer, they want to cash in on the opportunity and make Pickford their first-choice goalkeeper ahead of Robert Sanchez and Djordje Petrovic.

Arsenal are currently in better form and possibly have a more promising project. However, they are unlikely to sacrifice Raya for Pickford. Chelsea, meanwhile, are looking for a first-choice goalkeeper, which may be a more lucrative prospect for the current England No. 1.

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
