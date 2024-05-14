Soccer

“They should be there. They are not there” – Manchester City Boss Pep Guardiola Takes Dig At Manchester United, Chelsea & Arsenal When Countering Spending Accusations

Sushan Chakraborty
Manchester City Boss Pep Guardiola
Manchester City Boss Pep Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has dismissed suggestions that his team’s success is primarily due to their deep pockets. Guardiola noted that Manchester United, Chelsea, and Arsenal had all spent more than Man City in the last few years but still came up empty-handed.

Manchester City have been thoroughly dominating the English Premier League since Guardiola became manager seven years ago. The Cityzens have won the title in all but the 2019-20 season, and are currently two games away from becoming the first English team to win the title in four consecutive seasons.

Although Manchester City have been exceptional on the pitch, they have faced criticism for allegedly not playing by the rules. In February, they were charged with over 100 alleged breaches of finance rules that took place between 2009 and 2018. They won three Premier League titles in that period.

Pep Guardiola Shoots Down Manchester City Criticism, Takes Dig At Manchester United, Chelsea & Arsenal

As Manchester City edge toward a historic fourth Premier League title, there have been suggestions that they would not be successful if they did not spend as much in the last few years. Guardiola countered said indications by shedding light on Manchester United, Chelsea, and Arsenal’s lack of success despite spending just as much.

He said (via Manchester Evening News):

Before do you know what it was? It was the money [that won titles]. For that reason why: Man United should have won all the titles. All of them. And the second, Chelsea all the titles. And the third Arsenal… all the titles. They spend as much money in the last five years as us. They should be there. They are not there.

For that reason, Girona shouldn’t be in the Champions League, and Leicester shouldn’t win the Premier League years ago. Now it’s boring? It’s not boring. It’s so difficult to be here again and we want to win it.

Guardiola wrapped up by adding:

But to do something that in this country no team has done it, you have to do something special, exceptional, I would say. It has not happened in the Premier League ever and we have to do it this time. History is in front of us and we have to accept that we have not done it; it is the time to do it. Otherwise, Arsenal will be champions.”

Arsenal are currently leading the Premier League race by a point, although after playing a game more than City. Guardiola and Co. will travel to London for their 37th league match of the season against Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday night (May 14).

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
