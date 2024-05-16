Soccer

Chelsea Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Reveals How Much Blues Will Have To Pay To Land 26-Year-Old Transfer Target

Sushan Chakraborty
Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed Chelsea were interested in signing Girona striker Artem Dovbyk in January. According to Romano, the deal never came close to fruition in winter but the situation remains open for the summer transfer window.

Artem Dovbyk Has Been A Phenomenon For Girona

Girona have qualified for the UEFA Champions League for the first time in their history. Every member of the team has played their part to perfection, but it would not be a mistake to identify Dovbyk as their most prominent contributor. The 26-year-old, who joined Girona from SK Dnipro-1 last summer, has been in stellar form this season, scoring 20 times and providing seven assists in 34 La Liga matches. He is currently leading the race for the Pichichi Trophy, sitting one goal clear of Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham.

Dovbyk’s phenomenal performances have not gone unnoticed. According to Romano, many teams are eyeing a move for the Ukraine international. Chelsea supposedly wanted to sign him in January itself but could not pull it off. With the summer transfer window opening in less than a month, they are also keeping an open mind regarding Dovbyk.

Chelsea Must Shell Out Handsome Fee For Artem Dovbyk

In his Daily Briefing column for CaughtOffside, Romano said Dovbyk had a €40 million ($43.48 million) price tag and any interested suitors would have to shell said amount to secure his services. The Italian journalist revealed:

Artem Dovbyk, the Ukrainian striker of Girona, has had a fantastic season, with 20 goals in 33 La Liga games, helping them to qualification for next season’s Champions League. Of course there are plenty of important figures at the club, such as the manager Michel, the whole board, and talented young players like Savio, but Dovbyk is their main striker and that’s always important. 

I can now tell you that Dovbyk has a release clause in his contract and the value of this clause is €40m, which Girona have no intention to negotiate around – this is the price any interested clubs would have to pay for the 26-year-old. So, whoever wants to sign Dovbyk has this possibility, but not by negotiating with Girona, it would require paying the €40m clause and agreeing personal terms with Dovbyk.

Discussing Chelsea’s interest in the striker, Romano added:

We know many clubs around Europe are looking for strikers this summer, so Dovbyk could be an interesting name to watch. Chelsea were rumoured with a move in January but he was never close in January, in the summer is still open situation.”

Dovbyk is contractually tied to Girona until June 30, 2028. According to Transfermarkt, his market value currently stands at €30 million ($32.61 million).

