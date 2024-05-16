Soccer

Lucozade Make Real Madrid Ace Jude Bellingham The Face Of Their New Campaign

Sushan Chakraborty
Real Madrid Ace Jude Bellingham Is One Of The Top Scorers In La Liga
British soft drinks and energy drinks manufacturer, Lucozade, has signed a multi-year, multi-million dollar deal with Real Madrid and England star Jude Bellingham. The 20-year-old will be the face of Lucozade’s mega ‘Bring the Energy’ TV campaign.

Lucozade Excited To Have Jude Bellingham As The Face Of Their Campaign

One of the UK’s largest energy drinks companies, Lucozade, has a long-standing partnership with the England national teams. They have worked with the men’s and women’s senior teams for over 17 years, regularly appointing their standout performers to promote their products.

For this year and beyond, Lucozade has partnered up with Bellingham, who is enjoying a blistering season with Real Madrid and will be one of the first names on Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the 2024 European Championship. The company’s Head of Partnerships, Matt Riches, is excited about the collaboration and has called Bellingham the perfect man for the campaign.

Speaking after announcing the partnership, he said (via Inside World Football):

Jude embodies what we’re all about at Lucozade so this is a massive moment for our brand. He epitomizes our Bring the Energy campaign and we know he’s going to take it to the next level. The next few months for Jude and the England team are going to be huge and we’re excited to be with him every step of the way.”

Jude Bellingham Is Enjoying A Breathtaking Debut Campaign With Real Madrid

Last summer, Real Madrid splurged over $100 million to sign Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund, beating competition from Liverpool and Manchester City. There was little doubt over his quality, but very few would have expected such an explosive debut campaign from the 20-year-old. Under Carlo Ancelotti’s tutelage, Bellingham has been allowed to stretch his legs, venture more regularly in the box. He has embraced this new role with open arms and emerged as the team’s most prolific forward. Playing 40 games in all competitions, Bellingham has scored 23 times and provided 12 assists.

His exploits have already helped Real Madrid win the La Liga title and the Supercopa de Espana trophy. It will be interesting to see if he can deliver another masterclass in the UEFA Champions League final against his old club Borussia Dortmund at England’s stomping ground, Wembley Stadium, on June 1.

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
