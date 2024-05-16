Poland and RC Lens star Przemyslaw Frankowski has called France the favorites to win the 2024 European Championship (EURO 2024).

Przemyslaw Frankowski Admires France But Believes Poland Can Cause An Upset

France will begin their 2024 European Championship campaign with a clash with Austria on June 17. They will next face the Netherlands on June 21. And finally, conclude Group D clashes with a bout with Poland on June 25.

Les Bleus met with Poland in Round-of-16 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup — a game which ended 3-1 in France’s favor. Weeks away from his team’s rematch against Kylian Mbappe and Co., Frankowski delivered an honest assessment. He said France were the favorites to win the European Championship in Germany as they had a lot of good players at their disposal.

In an interview with RMC Sport, the 29-year-old said:

“Of course, they [France] are very strong. There are a lot of good players. For me, they’re the favorites to win the Euro on paper. However, the pitch remains the pitch, but honestly, they’re very strong.”

Although Frankowski sees France as the tournament favorites, he is not one to write off Poland. Referring to the 2022 FIFA World Cup bout, Frankowski said Poland got plenty of goalscoring opportunities against the two-time world champions and was hopeful they would have a few more in Germany.

He added:

“It was our best match at the World Cup. We had good opportunities to open the scoring. But when you don’t score against a team like that, then they will […] But it was a good experience for us to play France. Maybe we’ll be better prepared to play them again.”

France Need To Work As A Team To Win EURO 2024

Arguably the second-most competitive international tournament, the UEFA EURO will return in all its glory between June 14 and July 14 in Germany. Germany, Spain, England, Belgium, Netherlands, Italy, and Portugal all have plenty of matchwinners at their disposal, but France’s squad depth remains unmatched. From Kylian Mbappe in attack to William Saliba in defense, there is no shortage of world-class players. The only concern is their effectiveness as a unit.

While France comfortably reached the 2022 FIFA World Cup final, it was pretty much Mbappe vs. Argentine in the showpiece event. Most of the team failed to rise to the challenge, which ultimately cost them the crown. We all know how much individual brilliance France pack. It will be interesting to see if Deschamps can unlock his team’s collective potential at EURO 2024.